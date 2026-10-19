تفسیر ابنِ کثیر مريم کی تفسیر، آیت 51

Mentioning Musa and Harun After Allah had mentioned Ibrahim, the Friend of Allah, and commended him, he next mentioned Al-Kalim (the one spoken to by Allah directly). Allah said, وَاذْكُرْ فِى الْكِتَبِ مُوسَى إِنَّهُ كَانَ مُخْلِصاً (And mention in the Book, Musa. Verily, he was Mukhlasan) Ath-Thawri reported from `Abdul-Aziz bin Rafi`, from Abu Lubabah that he said, "The Disciples (of `Isa) said, `O Spirit of Allah, inform us about the one who is Mukhlis (purely devoted) to Allah.' He said, `That is one who does a deed solely for Allah and he does not like for the people to praise him."' Others recited the word as Mukhlas, which means that he was chosen. This is as Allah says, إِنْى اصْطَفَيْتُكَ عَلَى النَّاسِ (Verily, I have chosen you above men.) 7:144 Concerning Allah's statement, وَكَانَ رَسُولاً نَّبِيّاً (and he was a Messenger, (and) a Prophet.) Allah combined these two descriptions for him. For verily, he was one of the greatest Messengers and one of the five Messengers of Strong Will. They are Nuh, Ibrahim, Musa, `Isa and Muhammad. May the blessings of Allah be upon them and all of the Prophets. Allah said, وَنَدَيْنَهُ مِن جَانِبِ الطُّورِ (And We called him from the side of the Tur.) means Mount الاٌّيْمَنَ (right) It was on the right side of Musa when he went seeking a burning wood from that fire. He saw its glow in the distance, so he set out towards it and found it on the right side of the mountain from his direction, at the edge of the valley that he was in. This is when Allah, the Exalted, spoke to him and called out to him. Allah summoned him to come near and He conversed Ayah with him. Concerning His statement, وَوَهَبْنَا لَهُ مِن رَّحْمَتِنَآ أَخَاهُ هَرُونَ نَبِيّاً (And We granted him his brother Harun, (also) a Prophet, out of Our mercy.) This means, "We responded to his request and his plea on behalf of his brother and We made him a Prophet as well." This is as Allah says in another Ayah, وَأَخِى هَرُونُ هُوَ أَفْصَحُ مِنِّى لِسَاناً فَأَرْسِلْهِ مَعِىَ رِدْءاً يُصَدِّقُنِى إِنِّى أَخَافُ أَن يُكَذِّبُونِ (And my brother Harun he is more eloquent in speech than me: so send him with me as a helper to confirm me.Verily, I fear that they will belie me.) 28:34 Also, Allah said, قَدْ أُوتِيتَ سُؤْلَكَ يمُوسَى ((Allah said: ) "You are granted your request, O Musa.") 20:36 He also said, وَيَضِيقُ صَدْرِى وَلاَ يَنطَلِقُ لِسَانِى فَأَرْسِلْ إِلَى هَرُونَ - وَلَهُمْ عَلَىَّ ذَنبٌ فَأَخَافُ أَن يَقْتُلُونِ (So send for Harun. And they have a charge of crime against me, and I fear they will kill me.) 26:13-14 Because of this, some of the Salaf (predecessors) said, "No one in this life pleaded on behalf of someone else more than Musa pleaded for his brother to be a Prophet." Allah, the Exalted said, وَوَهَبْنَا لَهُ مِن رَّحْمَتِنَآ أَخَاهُ هَرُونَ نَبِيّاً (And We granted him his brother Harun, (also) a Prophet, out of Our mercy.)