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لقمان
7
31:7
واذا تتلى عليه اياتنا ولى مستكبرا كان لم يسمعها كان في اذنيه وقرا فبشره بعذاب اليم ٧
وَإِذَا تُتْلَىٰ عَلَيْهِ ءَايَـٰتُنَا وَلَّىٰ مُسْتَكْبِرًۭا كَأَن لَّمْ يَسْمَعْهَا كَأَنَّ فِىٓ أُذُنَيْهِ وَقْرًۭا ۖ فَبَشِّرْهُ بِعَذَابٍ أَلِيمٍ ٧
وَاِذَا
تُتْلٰی
عَلَیْهِ
اٰیٰتُنَا
وَلّٰی
مُسْتَكْبِرًا
كَاَنْ
لَّمْ
یَسْمَعْهَا
كَاَنَّ
فِیْۤ
اُذُنَیْهِ
وَقْرًا ۚ
فَبَشِّرْهُ
بِعَذَابٍ
اَلِیْمٍ
۟
جب اسے سنائی جاتی ہیں ہماری آیات تو وہ پیٹھ موڑ کر چل دیتا ہے استکبار کرتے ہوئے جیسے کہ اس نے انہیں سنا ہی نہیں گویا اس کے کانوں میں بوجھ ہے تو (اے نبی ﷺ !) آپ اس شخص کو دردناک عذاب کی بشارت دے دیجیے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Marina
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 7:31
Assalamu alaykum wbt,
When I read this ayah, the first thing that came to my mind is mindless scrolling on social media. Yep a very scary ayah.
In this ayah, Allah was talking about the disbelievers and Allah told Prophet Muhammad (SAW) to tell the disbelievers the good news - a painful punishment.
Action:
1. Don’t be like disbelievers.
2. Don’t scroll pass when ayah of quran is being recited on IG reels. Pause and listen till the end. Th...
مزید دیکھیں
6
2
Munther El-Alami
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 6:31-7، 12:31، 32:8-33
According to Ibn Ashur's tafsir, the و at the start of 31:12 is meant to connect and contrast Sayyidna Luqman with a man whom Allah references in 31:6-7. This man's identity was preserved by the mufasiroon, he was النَّضْرِ بْنِ الحارِثِ.
As I read about him, a few thoughts struck me:
1) Historians rank him at the same level of animosity towards Islam as Abu Jahl, Ubay bin Khalaf, Abu Lahab, Abu Sufyan, etc - with some claiming him to be the mo...
مزید دیکھیں
10
3
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