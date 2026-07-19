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لقمان
6
31:6
ومن الناس من يشتري لهو الحديث ليضل عن سبيل الله بغير علم ويتخذها هزوا اولايك لهم عذاب مهين ٦
وَمِنَ ٱلنَّاسِ مَن يَشْتَرِى لَهْوَ ٱلْحَدِيثِ لِيُضِلَّ عَن سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ بِغَيْرِ عِلْمٍۢ وَيَتَّخِذَهَا هُزُوًا ۚ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ لَهُمْ عَذَابٌۭ مُّهِينٌۭ ٦
وَمِنَ
النَّاسِ
مَنْ
یَّشْتَرِیْ
لَهْوَ
الْحَدِیْثِ
لِیُضِلَّ
عَنْ
سَبِیْلِ
اللّٰهِ
بِغَیْرِ
عِلْمٍ ۖۗ
وَّیَتَّخِذَهَا
هُزُوًا ؕ
اُولٰٓىِٕكَ
لَهُمْ
عَذَابٌ
مُّهِیْنٌ
۟
اور لوگوں میں سے کچھ ایسے بھی ہیں جو کھیل تماشے کی چیزیں خریدتے ہیں تاکہ گمراہ کریں (لوگوں کو) اللہ کے راستے سے بغیر علم کے اور اس کو ہنسی بنا لیں یہ وہ لوگ ہیں جن کے لیے اہانت آمیز عذاب ہے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 6:31
﷽
But among humankind are those
who purchase amusing tales
to lead astray from the way of Allah
without any knowledge
and to make a mockery of it
For them is a degrading punishment (31:6)
In this time and age, we are witnessing a relentless surge of empty entertainment, wrapped up in superficial glitz and glamour.
The ever-expanding landscape of social media seems to be crafting stories, not for meaning or depth, but for the sake of amusement...
مزید دیکھیں
12
1
Munther El-Alami
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 6:31-7، 12:31، 32:8-33
According to Ibn Ashur's tafsir, the و at the start of 31:12 is meant to connect and contrast Sayyidna Luqman with a man whom Allah references in 31:6-7. This man's identity was preserved by the mufasiroon, he was النَّضْرِ بْنِ الحارِثِ.
As I read about him, a few thoughts struck me:
1) Historians rank him at the same level of animosity towards Islam as Abu Jahl, Ubay bin Khalaf, Abu Lahab, Abu Sufyan, etc - with some claiming him to be the mo...
مزید دیکھیں
10
3
تدبر کمیونٹی کو دریافت کریں
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