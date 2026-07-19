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لقمان
5
31:5
اولايك على هدى من ربهم واولايك هم المفلحون ٥
أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ عَلَىٰ هُدًۭى مِّن رَّبِّهِمْ ۖ وَأُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ هُمُ ٱلْمُفْلِحُونَ ٥
اُولٰٓىِٕكَ
عَلٰی
هُدًی
مِّنْ
رَّبِّهِمْ
وَاُولٰٓىِٕكَ
هُمُ
الْمُفْلِحُوْنَ
۟
یہی لوگ اپنے رب کی طرف سے ہدایت پر ہیں اور یہی لوگ فلاح پانے والے ہیں
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Munther El-Alami
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 3:31-5
هُدًى is mentioned twice in the first 5 ayahs of Surat Luqman. Initially to refer to the Book that is filled with Wisdom, but then to refer to the state of the Muhsineen. Allah is telling me that (1) the book is a Guide and (2) the manifestation of guidance is to be written among the Muhsineen. A Muhsin is someone who is the personification of ihsaan - of worshipping Allah as if I see Him - and Allah clarifies that among the most present actions ...
مزید دیکھیں
15
3
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