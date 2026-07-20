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لقمان
32
31:32
واذا غشيهم موج كالظلل دعوا الله مخلصين له الدين فلما نجاهم الى البر فمنهم مقتصد وما يجحد باياتنا الا كل ختار كفور ٣٢
وَإِذَا غَشِيَهُم مَّوْجٌۭ كَٱلظُّلَلِ دَعَوُا۟ ٱللَّهَ مُخْلِصِينَ لَهُ ٱلدِّينَ فَلَمَّا نَجَّىٰهُمْ إِلَى ٱلْبَرِّ فَمِنْهُم مُّقْتَصِدٌۭ ۚ وَمَا يَجْحَدُ بِـَٔايَـٰتِنَآ إِلَّا كُلُّ خَتَّارٍۢ كَفُورٍۢ ٣٢
وَاِذَا
غَشِیَهُمْ
مَّوْجٌ
كَالظُّلَلِ
دَعَوُا
اللّٰهَ
مُخْلِصِیْنَ
لَهُ
الدِّیْنَ ۚ۬
فَلَمَّا
نَجّٰىهُمْ
اِلَی
الْبَرِّ
فَمِنْهُمْ
مُّقْتَصِدٌ ؕ
وَمَا
یَجْحَدُ
بِاٰیٰتِنَاۤ
اِلَّا
كُلُّ
خَتَّارٍ
كَفُوْرٍ
۟
اور جب کبھی (سمندر میں) موج انہیں ڈھانپ لیتی ہے سائبانوں کی طرح تو وہ پکارنے لگتے ہیں اللہ کو اس کے لیے اطاعت کو خالص کرتے ہوئے پھر جب وہ انہیں نجات دے کر خشکی پر لے آتا ہے تو ان میں کچھ ہی ہیں جو میانہ روی اختیار کرتے ہیں اور ہماری آیات کا انکار نہیں کرتے مگر وہی لوگ جو قول کے جھوٹے اور نا شکرے ہیں
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Afsah Iqbal
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 32:31
سورۃ لقمان کی آیت 31 میں بات ہوتی ہے ایسی کشتیوں کی جو stability کے ساتھ سمندر میں چلتی ہیں سفر کرتی ہیں۔
اس آیت میں کشتیوں سمندر اور انسانی زندگی کے بیچ ایک implications موجود تھی۔
اب یہاں ان کشتیوں کی بات ہورہی ہے جو سمندر میں سفر کے دوران crisis کا شکار ہوجاتی ہیں۔ وَاِذَا غَشِيَهُمۡ مَّوۡجٌ كَالظُّلَلِ: اور جب (سمندر میں) ان لوگوں پر ایک موج سائبانوں کی طرح چھا جاتی ہے۔
اب ان پر جو لوگ سوار ہوتے ہیں اللہ اس Crisis کے دوران ان کا ری ایکشن بتار...
مزید دیکھیں
3
1
Amino Sheikh
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 32:31
'Bismillah rahman rahim'
In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.
This is important verse to always have in your mind. Life is full of tumultuous waves, constantly shifting between highs and lows, challenging our true iman and taqwa. Allah reminds us that we are truly always in need of him alone. Everyone who experiences turmoil in life calls out to Allah seeking comfort and strength in moments of struggle and despair. When tho...
مزید دیکھیں
4
2
Yousef Junior
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 32:31
This ayah is an amazing analogy to life. In it's literal sense, it's completely true if you've ever sailed or been on a cruise or boat. When the integrity of the vessel is in question due to the weather, EVERY soul acknowledges its helplessness and turn to the one they know deep inside of them can control the seas.
Imagine yourself on a ship, under the shadow of a tidal wave. Who is it you'll turn to?
Similarly, this tidal wave is our major ...
مزید دیکھیں
9
1
Sirotum Daud
فالو
27 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 31:31-32، 41:36-44، 35:36-37
Whenever we're taught a new concept in school, we're often given examples to practice on. Different examples that ultimately follow the same concept we learnt. Similarly, though we'd like to say we know love, we also acknowledge that the love we express towards a partner is different from the love we express towards our children, which can also be different from the love we express towards our parents.
The land, the sky, the sea... they're diffe...
مزید دیکھیں
12
1
S Rahman
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 31:31-32، 22:10، 29:31
In 31:29, Allah highlights His direct creation, but in 31:31, He draws our attention to something manmade—a ship. Even something as complex as a ship relies entirely on Allah’s will to function. It depends on the right wind direction, calm waves, and the buoyant force—all of which are under Allah’s control. SubhanAllah, even the sea, vast and powerful, has no strength of its own. It is Allah who gave it the ability to hold such a massive vessel, ...
مزید دیکھیں
6
3
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