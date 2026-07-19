سائن ان کریں۔
سائن ان کریں۔
سائن ان کریں۔
زبان منتخب کریں۔
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
لقمان
3
31:3
هدى ورحمة للمحسنين ٣
هُدًۭى وَرَحْمَةًۭ لِّلْمُحْسِنِينَ ٣
هُدًی
وَّرَحْمَةً
لِّلْمُحْسِنِیْنَ
۟ۙ
ہدایت اور رحمت محسنین کے حق میں
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Munther El-Alami
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 3:31-5
هُدًى is mentioned twice in the first 5 ayahs of Surat Luqman. Initially to refer to the Book that is filled with Wisdom, but then to refer to the state of the Muhsineen. Allah is telling me that (1) the book is a Guide and (2) the manifestation of guidance is to be written among the Muhsineen. A Muhsin is someone who is the personification of ihsaan - of worshipping Allah as if I see Him - and Allah clarifies that among the most present actions ...
مزید دیکھیں
15
3
R. Ebied
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 156:7، 7:14، 107:21، 1:31-3، 10:31، 7:1، 6:39
Surat Al Fatiha unlocks the keys to understanding the Quran’s main messages. It is known in various hadiths as the ‘Mother of the Quran’, the ‘healer’, the ‘7 oft repeated verses’, the ‘greatest surah in the Quran’ and a ‘light’. It is a form of prayer (supplication) to Allah where we ask and we are answered by His Grace.
Surat Al-Fatiha establishes our relationship with Allah and outlines the three main components of love, hope, and fear or re...
مزید دیکھیں
12
2
Malik Qirtas
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 2:31-3
In these verses from Surah Luqman, the Quran is revealed as a book overflowing with both wisdom and mercy. These two qualities, while distinct, flow from the same divine source and are deeply intertwined within the Quran's purpose.
Wisdom, within the Quranic context, illuminates the path of truth and righteousness. It grants us sound judgment, deep understanding, and the ability to discern right from wrong. While, Mercy, as reflected in the Qura...
مزید دیکھیں
10
1
تدبر کمیونٹی کو دریافت کریں
پچھلی آیت
اگلی آیت