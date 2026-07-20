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لقمان
14
31:14
ووصينا الانسان بوالديه حملته امه وهنا على وهن وفصاله في عامين ان اشكر لي ولوالديك الي المصير ١٤
وَوَصَّيْنَا ٱلْإِنسَـٰنَ بِوَٰلِدَيْهِ حَمَلَتْهُ أُمُّهُۥ وَهْنًا عَلَىٰ وَهْنٍۢ وَفِصَـٰلُهُۥ فِى عَامَيْنِ أَنِ ٱشْكُرْ لِى وَلِوَٰلِدَيْكَ إِلَىَّ ٱلْمَصِيرُ ١٤
وَوَصَّیْنَا
الْاِنْسَانَ
بِوَالِدَیْهِ ۚ
حَمَلَتْهُ
اُمُّهٗ
وَهْنًا
عَلٰی
وَهْنٍ
وَّفِصٰلُهٗ
فِیْ
عَامَیْنِ
اَنِ
اشْكُرْ
لِیْ
وَلِوَالِدَیْكَ ؕ
اِلَیَّ
الْمَصِیْرُ
۟
اور ہم نے وصیت کی انسان کو اس کے والدین کے بارے میں اس کو اٹھائے رکھا اس کی ماں نے (اپنے پیٹ میں) کمزوری پر کمزوری جھیل کر اور اس کا دودھ چھڑانا ہوا دو سال میں کہ تم شکر کرو میرا اور اپنے والدین کا اور میری ہی طرف تمہارا لوٹنا ہوگا
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Huda aaa
فالو
40 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 14:31
السلام علیکم
بسم اللہ الرحمن الرحیم
آج اس آیت کا اک نیا ہی رخ سامنے آیا
اس آیت میں ماں کی محنت کا ذکر آیا ہے مگر والد کی محنت کا ذکر نہیں مگر پھر بھی الله تعالی نے آیت کےشروع میں یہ بات واضح کردی کہ ہم نے انسان کو والدین سے حسن سلوک کی تلقین کردی اگرچه یہاں صرف ماں کی محنت کا ذکر آیا ہے مگر اس کا ہرگز یہ مطلب نہیں کہ والد اولاد کے لیے کچھ نہیں کرتا
اور دوسری بات یہاں یہ قابل غور ہے کہ ماں کے احسانات بتانے کے بعد الله تعالٰی نے صرف والدین کے ساتھ ...
مزید دیکھیں
7
4
Tahira Fatima
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
سورہ 97 اور آیت 14:31
لیلۃ القدر، وہ رات جب زمین پر رحمتوں کی بارش ہوتی ہے، جب فرشتے قطار در قطار نازل ہوتے ہیں، جب مغفرت کے دروازے کھول دیے جاتے ہیں، اور جب انسان کا دل لرزتا ہے کہ کہیں وہ اللہ کی بخشش سے محروم نہ رہ جائے۔ ہم رات بھر قیام کرتے ہیں، آنکھوں سے آنسو بہاتے ہیں، اور رب سے التجا کرتے ہیں:
اللَّهُمَّ إِنَّكَ عَفُوٌّ تُحِبُّ العَفْوَ فَاعْفُ عَنِّي
(اے اللہ! تو معاف کرنے والا ہے، معافی کو پسند کرتا ہے، پس مجھے معاف فرما!)
لیکن کیا ہم نے کبھی سوچا کہ یہ مغ...
مزید دیکھیں
6
4
Ameen Forestry
فالو
13 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 23:17-24، 14:31
If someone helps you by giving food, support, money, etc. even ONCE, we remember it lifelong and are grateful to them. We look for a way to repay what they did for us.
Then we got absolutely no right to not serve and be grateful to our parents. We can never repay them for what they did for us. Not Days! YEARS! So serve your parents and be grateful in all the ways and measures possible!
#parents
#kindness
#mom
#dad
#father
#mother
#MothersDa...
مزید دیکھیں
6
2
Hassan Idi NTIRWAZA
فالو
33 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 14:31، 23:17
I was sitting in my room with my laptop, writing in my Notion journal. My father called me to tidy up a few things, which I did before returning to my room. A few minutes later, he called me again, this time with a tone of reproach and words that felt as if he was blaming me unfairly.
And it was not the first time that this happened, whether it was with my mother or my father, often, there were reproaches and blaming me for nothing and when I ju...
مزید دیکھیں
12
1
Heba Elsharif
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 23:17، 14:31
I don’t think we truly appreciate our parents as much as we should. Far too often, they’re seen as obstacles—people who restrict our freedom, set rules, or constantly remind us of what we should and shouldn’t do. In that light, they can seem more like wardens than caretakers. But that perspective misses the bigger picture.
Our parents are so much more than just authority figures. They are the ones who carried us, fed us, stayed up through sleepl...
مزید دیکھیں
23
8
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 14:31
﷽
In his final days, my father would call out a name from his childhood: 'Bey Ji.' His mother. She passed away when he was only fourteen, yet even after sixty-one years, in his moments of deep pain, he longed for her. In that time of weakness, his heart remembered her love, her comfort.
A mother’s love is like no other. She nurtures, protects, and guides. She is always there, through every joy and struggle. She keeps us on the right path and pr...
مزید دیکھیں
16
7
Sajid Bhutta
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 14:31
It’s like I never noticed the last part of this verse until now.
The mother being the only women to unconditionally love you, she goes through so much hardship to raise you, and no matter how old you become you never truly become independent from her.
So her loss strikes pain in the heart, there’s no label for children that lose their mother,
But the love she shows you is far greater than the love you give her back. And then in the end, nob...
مزید دیکھیں
16
9
Khaleda Begum
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 14:31
At ayah # 13, Luqman advised his son, not to do shirk since it is worst of all bad things. And see the very next ayah Allah command everybody to honour their parents and specifically mothers. Describe very profoundly, how they bore us for nine months then nurse for two years. The great mistake in our parenting is that it’s focused on us, not on Allah. We hear lots mothers keep reminding their children, what hardships she had been through while sh...
مزید دیکھیں
6
0
Munther El-Alami
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 12:31-19
Luqman's (عليه السلام) advice to his son is something I wanted to spend time on since being blessed with my firstborn, alhamdulillah.
At the outset, Allah ﷻ established that Luqman (عليه السلام) was given wisdom and that wisdom, along with all other blessings, necessitates gratitude.
Then Luqman begins advising his son:
1) Be a monotheist
At which point Allah ﷻ clarifies that children must be grateful to their parents, reminding us both about...
مزید دیکھیں
7
2
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