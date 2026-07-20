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لقمان
13
31:13
واذ قال لقمان لابنه وهو يعظه يا بني لا تشرك بالله ان الشرك لظلم عظيم ١٣
وَإِذْ قَالَ لُقْمَـٰنُ لِٱبْنِهِۦ وَهُوَ يَعِظُهُۥ يَـٰبُنَىَّ لَا تُشْرِكْ بِٱللَّهِ ۖ إِنَّ ٱلشِّرْكَ لَظُلْمٌ عَظِيمٌۭ ١٣
وَاِذْ
قَالَ
لُقْمٰنُ
لِابْنِهٖ
وَهُوَ
یَعِظُهٗ
یٰبُنَیَّ
لَا
تُشْرِكْ
بِاللّٰهِ ؔؕ
اِنَّ
الشِّرْكَ
لَظُلْمٌ
عَظِیْمٌ
۟
اور جب کہا لقمان نے اپنے بیٹے سے جبکہ وہ اسے نصیحت کر رہا تھا اے میرے بیٹے ! اللہ کے ساتھ شرک مت کرنا۔ یقیناً شرک بہت بڑا ظلم ہے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Suleiman Hani
فالو
20 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 13:31
Leadership That Starts With Relationship
The Qur’an teaches that guidance is not only correct information, it is also a merciful delivery that reaches the heart. Luqman’s first lesson is tone and closeness, reminding you that leadership at home is built through patience, consistency, and love with boundaries, and that the people closest to you are often the truest mirror of your character.
Learn more about this
#QuranicLeadership
quality here:
...
مزید دیکھیں
7
0
Munther El-Alami
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 12:31-19
Luqman's (عليه السلام) advice to his son is something I wanted to spend time on since being blessed with my firstborn, alhamdulillah.
At the outset, Allah ﷻ established that Luqman (عليه السلام) was given wisdom and that wisdom, along with all other blessings, necessitates gratitude.
Then Luqman begins advising his son:
1) Be a monotheist
At which point Allah ﷻ clarifies that children must be grateful to their parents, reminding us both about...
مزید دیکھیں
7
2
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