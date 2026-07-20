سائن ان کریں۔
سائن ان کریں۔
سائن ان کریں۔
زبان منتخب کریں۔
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
لقمان
12
31:12
ولقد اتينا لقمان الحكمة ان اشكر لله ومن يشكر فانما يشكر لنفسه ومن كفر فان الله غني حميد ١٢
وَلَقَدْ ءَاتَيْنَا لُقْمَـٰنَ ٱلْحِكْمَةَ أَنِ ٱشْكُرْ لِلَّهِ ۚ وَمَن يَشْكُرْ فَإِنَّمَا يَشْكُرُ لِنَفْسِهِۦ ۖ وَمَن كَفَرَ فَإِنَّ ٱللَّهَ غَنِىٌّ حَمِيدٌۭ ١٢
وَلَقَدْ
اٰتَیْنَا
لُقْمٰنَ
الْحِكْمَةَ
اَنِ
اشْكُرْ
لِلّٰهِ ؕ
وَمَنْ
یَّشْكُرْ
فَاِنَّمَا
یَشْكُرُ
لِنَفْسِهٖ ۚ
وَمَنْ
كَفَرَ
فَاِنَّ
اللّٰهَ
غَنِیٌّ
حَمِیْدٌ
۟
اور ہم نے لقمان کو دانائی عطا کی تھی کہ اللہ کا شکر ادا کرو اور جو کوئی بھی شکر کرتا ہے تو وہ شکر کرتا ہے اپنے ہی بھلے کے لیے اور جو کوئی نا شکری کرتا ہے تو اللہ بےنیاز ہے اور وہ اپنی ذات میں خود محمود ہے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Mohammad Alansari
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 12:31
سبحان الله أن الحكمة باختصار أن تشكر الله
Subhan Allah, wisdom in its simple form is to be grateful to Allah SWT.
Those who seek wisdom, this is your simple answer.
11
2
Salihu Abba
فالو
28 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 38:27-40، 269:2، 19:27، 12:31
Wisdom (ḥikmah) is a lofty bestowal from God, and the Qur’an is deliberate in singling out Luqmān for it. In Sūrah Luqmān, wisdom is immediately tied to gratitude, revealing that ḥikmah is the inner light that enables a person to recognize, appreciate, and properly use God’s blessings. Without wisdom, blessings may be possessed yet remain spiritually wasted.
This truth is echoed in the life of Prophet Sulaymān. In Sūrah al-Naml, upon hearing the...
مزید دیکھیں
8
0
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
فالو
31 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 12:31
Bismillah
“And indeed We granted Luqman wisdom: ‘Be grateful to Allah.’” (31:12)
It is remarkable that Allah does not say “We gave Luqman wisdom so he knew many things” or “so he understood hidden realities” or “so he became intellectually superior.”
No.
He says “Be grateful.”
It is as if the Qur’an is quietly telling us that wisdom begins with shukr and ends with shukr and is made of shukr.
Why?
Because seeing clearly is the first act of w...
مزید دیکھیں
20
8
Sarah Shoaib
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 53:16، 3:76، 12:31
Being in a constant state of shukr (gratitude) is not always easy, especially when life brings challenges, pain, or uncertainty. But it is exactly what Allah wants from His servants — because shukr is a sign of true faith, contentment, and love for Him.
True shukr is not just saying Alhamdulillah, but living it with patience, humility, and obedience.
'And few of My servants are truly grateful.'
— Surah Saba’ (34:13)
This shows that it’s rare —...
مزید دیکھیں
11
2
Munther El-Alami
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 6:31-7، 12:31، 32:8-33
According to Ibn Ashur's tafsir, the و at the start of 31:12 is meant to connect and contrast Sayyidna Luqman with a man whom Allah references in 31:6-7. This man's identity was preserved by the mufasiroon, he was النَّضْرِ بْنِ الحارِثِ.
As I read about him, a few thoughts struck me:
1) Historians rank him at the same level of animosity towards Islam as Abu Jahl, Ubay bin Khalaf, Abu Lahab, Abu Sufyan, etc - with some claiming him to be the mo...
مزید دیکھیں
10
3
Beenish Ameen
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 12:31
There are some important things to remember from this verse. First and foremost, receiving a blessing makes it compulsory upon you to be grateful. Allah has commanded us to show gratitude and acknowledge the blessings He bestows upon us. Why? Because when you recognize His favors upon you, it increases your faith, love, fear, and obedience to Allah. It makes you humble. Moreover, you realize that merely being grateful isn't enough; you must take ...
مزید دیکھیں
1
1
Omodara Jellilah Adediran
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 12:31
Bismillahi Rahmani Raheem
Gratitude has had a huge impact on my life..Subhanallah! I'm so grateful for the many instructions we have to be grateful. When you're grateful it changes everything..If there's one thing I've gained from being grateful it has to be realising how incredibly blessed I am. You just begin to realise that there are really no fully bad situations, it opens you up to the ease and many many blessings tucked into every single s...
مزید دیکھیں
1
2
UmAyoub
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 12:31
{وَلَقَدْ آتَيْنَا لُقْمَانَ الْحِكْمَةَ أَنِ اشْكُرْ لِلَّهِ ۚ وَمَن يَشْكُرْ فَإِنَّمَا يَشْكُرُ لِنَفْسِهِ ۖ وَمَن كَفَرَ فَإِنَّ اللَّهَ غَنِيٌّ حَمِيدٌ} [لقمان : 12]
'And We had certainly given Luqman wisdom [and said], 'Be grateful to Allah.' And whoever is grateful is grateful for [the benefit of] himself. And whoever denies [His favor] - then indeed, Allah is Free of need and Praiseworthy.
-Wisdom is a favor from Allah that He Almighty ...
مزید دیکھیں
3
0
Khaleda Begum
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 12:31
Signs of gratefulness
We all know the benefit of gratefulness in personal, social and spiritual life. Often we think we are being grateful by saying 'thanks' or 'Alhamdulillah'. We say this words that carry grand meaning but as we say them as lip service they don’t affect us the way they are supposed to. Because we don’t let those words soak in our hearts. How to understand if we are really grateful or not
There are signs of gratefulness. I c...
مزید دیکھیں
8
1
Mariam Awais
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 12:31، 39:53، 7:17
The Prophet صلى الله عليه وسلم said the one who stumbles and struggles while reciting the Qur’an ; then that person has twice the reward. For some people Allah made their journey of understanding, reciting, memorizing Qur’an easy; for other people Allah purposely made it hard. Allah wanted them to have a harder time because Allah wants to double their reward. The fact that you are struggling in any worldly struggle and not keeping up with others,...
مزید دیکھیں
14
3
تدبر کمیونٹی کو دریافت کریں
پچھلی آیت
اگلی آیت