سائن ان کریں۔
سائن ان کریں۔
سائن ان کریں۔
زبان منتخب کریں۔
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
لقمان
1
31:1
الم ١
الٓمٓ ١
الٓمّٓ
۟ۚ
الۗمّۗ
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
R. Ebied
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 156:7، 7:14، 107:21، 1:31-3، 10:31، 7:1، 6:39
Surat Al Fatiha unlocks the keys to understanding the Quran’s main messages. It is known in various hadiths as the ‘Mother of the Quran’, the ‘healer’, the ‘7 oft repeated verses’, the ‘greatest surah in the Quran’ and a ‘light’. It is a form of prayer (supplication) to Allah where we ask and we are answered by His Grace.
Surat Al-Fatiha establishes our relationship with Allah and outlines the three main components of love, hope, and fear or re...
مزید دیکھیں
12
2
تدبر کمیونٹی کو دریافت کریں
اگلی آیت