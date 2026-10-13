Ma'arif al-Qur'an هود کی تفسیر، آیت 3

Out of the instructions given in these verses of the Qur'an, the second one appears in the third verse in the words: وَأَنِ اسْتَغْفِرُوا رَبَّكُمْ ثُمَّ تُوبُوا إِلَيْهِ (and that you seek forgiveness from your Lord). It means that, in these verses of firm and established meaning, Allah Ta` ala has also instructed His servants to ask for forgiveness and pardon from their Lord, and make their Taubah before Him. Forgiveness مَغفِرَہ (maghfirah) relates to past sins and Taubah (repentance) relates to the resolve of not going near these anymore. And, in reality, a correct and true Taubah is no more than being ashamed of past sins, praying to Allah that they be forgiven and resolving firmly that they would not be repeated in future. Therefore, some righteous elders have said that seeking forgiveness from Allah only verbally - without having made a firm resolution, and the necessary arrangements to implement it, in order to remain safe from future sins - is the Taubah (repentance) of liars (alkadhdhabin). (Qurtubi) Or, as it was said poetically: مَعصیت راخندہ می آید بر استغفار ما 'Sin laughs at my style of seeking forgiveness' or that such repentance is itself worth being repented. After that, glad tidings of the finest fruits of success in Dunya and Akhirah have been given to those who repent and seek forgiveness by saying: يُمَتِّعْكُم مَّتَاعًا حَسَنًا إِلَىٰ أَجَلٍ مُّسَمًّى (He will, then, provide you with good things to enjoy for a given time). It means that those who genuinely seek forgiveness for their past sins and firmly resolve to abstain from these in future and do what it takes to implement their resolution, then, not only that their error will be forgiven, they would also be blessed with a good life. And it is obvious that ` life' here carries a general sense that includes life in the mortal world as well as the life in the Hereafter. It is about such people that the Qur'an has said elsewhere: لَنُحْيِيَنَّهُ حَيَاةً طَيِّبَةً (We shall certainly give them good and pure life - 16:97). According to the investigations of the majority of commentators, both the lives of Dunya and 'Akhirah are included in the sense of this verse as well. This has been further clarified in Surah Nuh. The ad-dress is to the seekers of forgiveness. It was said: يُرْسِلِ السَّمَاءَ عَلَيْكُم مِّدْرَارًا ﴿11﴾ وَيُمْدِدْكُم بِأَمْوَالٍ وَبَنِينَ وَيَجْعَل لَّكُمْ جَنَّاتٍ وَيَجْعَل لَّكُمْ أَنْهَارًا ﴿12﴾. It means: (if you were to seek forgiveness from Allah genuinely), Allah Ta` ala shall send the sky showering over you (the rains of His mercy) and bless you with wealth and children and make for you gardens and bring for you rivers - 71:11). It is obvious that the mercy of rains and the blessings of wealth and children relate to the life of the present world. That is why most of the commentators have taken the expression مَّتَاعًا حَسَنًا (good things to enjoy) to mean the worldly enjoyments. According to them the sense is that, ` Allah Ta` ala shall bless you with extended sustenance and easy modalities of comfort and protect you from calamities and punishments - as a result of the forgiveness you seek and the repentance you show. And since this worldly life must end some day, the enjoyment of its comforts cannot become eternal under the law of nature. Therefore, by adding the caveat: إِلَىٰ أَجَلٍ مُّسَمًّى (for a given time), it has been stressed that the ` good things to enjoy' in the present world will be available up to a particular time, that is, the time of death. On the final count, death will eliminate all these things. But, soon after this ` death,' the life of the other world will begin, and there too, eternal comforts will be available to those who repent and seek forgiveness. And Sahl ibn ` Abdullah (رح) said, ` The meaning of ` good things to enjoy' is that one's attention bypasses the created and re-mains fixed on the Creator.' Some other men of Allah have said, ` The reality of ` good things to enjoy' is that one remains content with what is available and worries not for what is not.' In other words, one should be satisfied with as much as is within easy reach in this world and should not eat his heart out for what he does not have. Of the glad tidings given to those who repent and seek forgiveness, the second appears in the following words: وَيُؤْتِ كُلَّ ذِي فَضْلٍ فَضْلَهُ '' (and bestow His added grace on everyone of excellence). Here, the first فَضَل (fadl: excellexice) refers to one's good deed, while the second ` fadl' denotes Di-vine grace or bounty, that is, the Paradise. Put simply, the sense is that Allah Ta` a1a shall bless every doer of good deed with His grace, that is, Paradise. A promise was made of Good Life, both in Dunya and Akhirah, in the first sentence, and of everlasting blessings of Paradise, in the second. After that, it was said: وَإِن تَوَلَّوْا فَإِنِّي أَخَافُ عَلَيْكُمْ عَذَابَ يَوْمٍ كَبِيرٍ (And if you turn away, then, I fear for you the punishment of a great day). That is: ` If you turn away from the good counsel given to you, fail to seek forgiveness for your past sins, and fail to remain safe against sins in the future, then, there is a strong likelihood that you will be seized by the punishment of a great day'. It refers to the day of Qiyamah for it would be a day of one thousand years and, also in terms of what ominous things would transpire in it, it will be the gravest.