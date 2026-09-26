Ma'arif al-Qur'an فصلت کی تفسیر، آیت 14

Commentary The basic purpose of these verses is to warn the people of Makkah that if, even after seeing the manifest proofs of the Oneness of Allah, they do not accept the call of the Holy Prophet ﷺ ، they may face a punishment like the earlier people of ` Ad and Thamud had faced. In this context, a brief account of what happened to these people has been given. The people of Makkah are also reminded that their punishment on the Day of Judgment will be much more severe, and they will not be able to escape it, because even the organs of their body will testify against them. And in this context, some events of that Day are mentioned.