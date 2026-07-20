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فاطر
6
35:6
ان الشيطان لكم عدو فاتخذوه عدوا انما يدعو حزبه ليكونوا من اصحاب السعير ٦
إِنَّ ٱلشَّيْطَـٰنَ لَكُمْ عَدُوٌّۭ فَٱتَّخِذُوهُ عَدُوًّا ۚ إِنَّمَا يَدْعُوا۟ حِزْبَهُۥ لِيَكُونُوا۟ مِنْ أَصْحَـٰبِ ٱلسَّعِيرِ ٦
اِنَّ
الشَّیْطٰنَ
لَكُمْ
عَدُوٌّ
فَاتَّخِذُوْهُ
عَدُوًّا ؕ
اِنَّمَا
یَدْعُوْا
حِزْبَهٗ
لِیَكُوْنُوْا
مِنْ
اَصْحٰبِ
السَّعِیْرِ
۟ؕ
یقینا شیطان تمہارا دشمن ہے چناچہ تم بھی اس کو دشمن ہی سمجھو } یہ تو بلاتا ہے اپنے ہی گروہ کے لوگوں کو تاکہ وہ جہنم والوں میں سے ہوجائیں۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
قرآن ریفلیکٹ اردو
فالو
27 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 98:16، 6:35
شیطان (ابلیس) کی سب سے بڑی کوشش یہ ہوتی ہے کہ وہ ہمیں اُن اعمال سے دور کر دے جو ہمیں اللہ کے قریب کرتے ہیں۔
شیطان کی **وسوسہ اندازی** اس وقت کہیں زیادہ طاقتور ہوتی ہے جب ہم کسی عبادت کا ارادہ کرتے ہیں، بنسبت اس وقت کے جب ہم کسی گناہ کا ارادہ کریں۔
اور سب سے عظیم عبادت جس سے شیطان ہمیں دور کرنا چاہتا ہے، **کلامِ الٰہی** ہے۔
کیونکہ جب ہم قرآن پڑھتے ہیں تو یہ درحقیقت **اللہ کا اپنے بندے سے براہِ راست کلام** ہوتا ہے — اور شیطان چاہتا ہے کہ بندے اور...
مزید دیکھیں
2
0
قرآن ریفلیکٹ اردو
فالو
27 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 6:35
ایک عالم نے لکھا:
“ایک شخص اپنے دشمن سے مقابلے کے لیے نکلا۔
اس کی ڈھال اسے بھاری لگی تو اس نے اتار دی۔
اس کی تلوار اسے بوجھ محسوس ہوئی تو اس نے پھینک دی۔
اس کا کھانا اور پانی اسے سست کر رہے تھے تو اس نے انہیں بھی چھوڑ دیا۔
پھر وہ اپنے دشمن سے ملا — بغیر ڈھال، بغیر ہتھیار، بھوکا اور پیاسا!
بھلا وہ اس جنگ میں کیسے جیت سکتا تھا؟”
بالکل اسی طرح:
کچھ لوگ اللہ کے ذکر کو بوجھ سمجھتے ہیں اور اسے چھوڑ دیتے ہیں۔
پھر نوافل انہیں بھاری لگتے ہیں تو انہیں ب...
مزید دیکھیں
2
0
Fariha Guncha
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 168:2-169، 6:35، 17:7
انسان کا سب سے بڑا دشمن شیطان ہے۔
وہ ہمیں اس سے پہلے سے جانتا ہے جب ہمیں پیدا بھی نہیں کیا گیا تھا اور وہ ہمیں اللہ کی رضا، رحمت اور برکت سے دور کرنے کے لئے ہمہ وقت تیار رہتا ہے۔
شیطان کے منصوبے ہمارے خلاف بہت واضح اور پکی نوعیت کے ہیں۔
اس نے معافی نہیں مانگی اور وہ ہمیں بھی اس سے محروم کرنا چاہتا ہے۔
چند دن باقی ہیں، پھر رمضان کا مہینہ آ رہا ہے، جو سال کا سب سے منتظر وقت ہے۔
یہ مہینہ رحمت، برکت اور معافی کا ہے۔
رمضان میں شیطان اور اس کے بڑ...
مزید دیکھیں
7
3
A N
فالو
29 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 6:35
Yesterday I had an opportunity to do a good thing that wouldn't have taken much time and the beneficial impact would have been significant. But I somehow convinced myself I needed to use the day doing a less urgent and not really beneficial activity.
Today I woke up with so much regret when I remembered that Shaitan has a gradual set of whispers. If he can't get us to sin outright, he tries to get us to choose the lesser of two good deeds or to...
مزید دیکھیں
4
0
slave of Allah
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 6:35
Imagine the torture of Iblis in Jahannam.
He may have lead billions of souls to rot in Hell with him, except Allah's chosen slaves.
But could you imagine the punishment that Allah has reserved for him.
A jinn who has thousands of years of experience, knowledge of Allah, and religion, but still decides to disobey Allah's command.
Never take Islamic knowledge for granted. It does not make you a believer unless you apply it to yourself and ot...
مزید دیکھیں
5
0
Mohannad Hakeem
فالو
3 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 6:35
A scholar once wrote:
'So he was on his way to meet his enemy,
his shield was heavy on him, so he took it away,
his sword was bothering him, so he let go of it,
his food and water were slowing him down, so he abandoned them,
then he met his enemy, with no shield, with no weapon, while being hungry and thirsty!
How could he win in that battle!
In a similar fashion:
Some may feel burdened by the remembrance of Allah, and they abandon it.
And m...
مزید دیکھیں
74
8
Razia Zahra
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 6:35
In the Name of Allaah, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate.
I once read the book 'The devil's deceptions' by Ibn Jawzi RA. This book changed my perspective on life, or more so the nature of this life. I was astounded how much the devil or iblis can creep up and he has led people and nations to misguidance.
Now, we all know generally what is good and what is bad. We are also aware that we commit evil when we listen to the whispers and plo...
مزید دیکھیں
13
4
A Siddiqui
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 42:40، 108:12، 6:35، 125:16، 25:10، 21:31
Which invitations did you accept today?
Which invitations did you reject?
Which invitations did you give today?
and which invitations did you forget?
Every day, we are accepting and rejecting invitations without even being aware that we were invited to something.
Every day we are accepting and rejecting invitations without considering who, or where, these invitations are coming from.
Every day we have invitations that we should be giving to ...
مزید دیکھیں
56
25
Bilal Arshad
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 6:35
Iblees (ابليس) was exiled from heaven because الله عزوجل disliked his intolerance towards آدم عليه السلام. For this reason, ابليس could also be classified as a racist due to his bigotry. It can then be argued the world is filled with many like-minded people. May الله عزوجل protect us from such inhumanity. امين. Subsequently, ابليس was stripped of his rank and sent to his new abode — the condemnation of the hellfire. However, ابليس is eager to be...
مزید دیکھیں
10
0
Abdel-Minem Mustafa
فالو
7 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 6:35، 53:17، 50:18
Have you ever visited Mecca? Notice how many people are there - the holiest place on earth, God's house, and the birthplace of His Messenger - but instead of being captivated by the humble, yet sacred structure of the Kaaba, they turn their eyes and phone cameras to the looming clocktower next door. Shaytan couldn't stop them from spending time, money, and effort to make the journey there. He didn't want their wallets or limbs - instead he aimed ...
مزید دیکھیں
6
0
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