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فاطر
39
35:39
هو الذي جعلكم خلايف في الارض فمن كفر فعليه كفره ولا يزيد الكافرين كفرهم عند ربهم الا مقتا ولا يزيد الكافرين كفرهم الا خسارا ٣٩
هُوَ ٱلَّذِى جَعَلَكُمْ خَلَـٰٓئِفَ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ ۚ فَمَن كَفَرَ فَعَلَيْهِ كُفْرُهُۥ ۖ وَلَا يَزِيدُ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ كُفْرُهُمْ عِندَ رَبِّهِمْ إِلَّا مَقْتًۭا ۖ وَلَا يَزِيدُ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ كُفْرُهُمْ إِلَّا خَسَارًۭا ٣٩
هُوَ
الَّذِیْ
جَعَلَكُمْ
خَلٰٓىِٕفَ
فِی
الْاَرْضِ ؕ
فَمَنْ
كَفَرَ
فَعَلَیْهِ
كُفْرُهٗ ؕ
وَلَا
یَزِیْدُ
الْكٰفِرِیْنَ
كُفْرُهُمْ
عِنْدَ
رَبِّهِمْ
اِلَّا
مَقْتًا ۚ
وَلَا
یَزِیْدُ
الْكٰفِرِیْنَ
كُفْرُهُمْ
اِلَّا
خَسَارًا
۟
وہی تو ہے جس نے تمہیں جانشین بنایا زمین میں تو جس کسی نے کفر کیا تو اس کے کفر کا وبال اسی پر ہوگا اور کافروں کے لیے ان کا کفر ان کے رب کے نزدیک سوائے غضب کے کسی چیز میں اضافہ نہیں کرے گا اور کافروں کے لیے ان کا کفر سوائے خسارے کے اور کچھ نہیں بڑھائے گا
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Beenish Ameen
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 7:14، 39:35
Surah Fatir, verse 39, raises an important question: Does kufr also mean being ungrateful? How does it impact us?
When we become consumed by our desires and focus on what we lack, we often lose sight of the blessings we already have. Being ungrateful can manifest as a lack of patience and a refusal to accept our fate or Allah's decree. This mindset can lead to feelings of dissatisfaction, anger, and irritability towards life and everything aroun...
مزید دیکھیں
7
3
Ibrahim Zeini
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 65:18-70، 82:18، 78:18، 26:6-32، 37:35-39
A lot of people ask how can we have free will and freedom of choice if Allah has all knowledge and he knows what we are going to do?
Wa lilahi al mathalol a'laa
And to Allah is the greatest of examples.
Looking at Chapter 18: Al-Kahf, Verses: 65 — 70, 78, 82:
Why did Musa not act differently if Khidr told him the end result? How did Khidr know what the outcome of his interaction with Musa was going to be? Of course, the simple answer to this is ...
مزید دیکھیں
24
2
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