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فاطر
37
35:37
وهم يصطرخون فيها ربنا اخرجنا نعمل صالحا غير الذي كنا نعمل اولم نعمركم ما يتذكر فيه من تذكر وجاءكم النذير فذوقوا فما للظالمين من نصير ٣٧
وَهُمْ يَصْطَرِخُونَ فِيهَا رَبَّنَآ أَخْرِجْنَا نَعْمَلْ صَـٰلِحًا غَيْرَ ٱلَّذِى كُنَّا نَعْمَلُ ۚ أَوَلَمْ نُعَمِّرْكُم مَّا يَتَذَكَّرُ فِيهِ مَن تَذَكَّرَ وَجَآءَكُمُ ٱلنَّذِيرُ ۖ فَذُوقُوا۟ فَمَا لِلظَّـٰلِمِينَ مِن نَّصِيرٍ ٣٧
وَهُمْ
یَصْطَرِخُوْنَ
فِیْهَا ۚ
رَبَّنَاۤ
اَخْرِجْنَا
نَعْمَلْ
صَالِحًا
غَیْرَ
الَّذِیْ
كُنَّا
نَعْمَلُ ؕ
اَوَلَمْ
نُعَمِّرْكُمْ
مَّا
یَتَذَكَّرُ
فِیْهِ
مَنْ
تَذَكَّرَ
وَجَآءَكُمُ
النَّذِیْرُ ؕ
فَذُوْقُوْا
فَمَا
لِلظّٰلِمِیْنَ
مِنْ
نَّصِیْرٍ
۟۠
اور وہ اس میں چیخ و پکار کریں گے : اے ہمارے پروردگار ! ہمیں (یہاں سے) نکال لے ! اب ہم نیک اعمال کریں گے ان اعمال سے مختلف جو ہم (پہلے) کیا کرتے تھے کیا ہم نے تمہیں اتنی عمر نہیں دی تھی کہ اس میں سبق حاصل کرلیا جس نے سبق حاصل کرنا چاہا اور تمہارے پاس خبردار کرنے والا بھی تو آیا تھا تو اب چکھو (مزہ اس عذاب کا اور یاد رکھو کہ) ظالموں کے لیے کوئی مدد گار نہیں ہے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
slave of Allah
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 37:35
Suppose a serial killer kills 1000 people, and you kill him once. How do you seek revenge for the 999 other people?
Atheists are often touched by the uncertainty of whether this world is real, a simulation, an experimental science project, or a form of hell itself. Let’s leave that out of the question. Hell has to exist.
Looking at the above scenario, people might then imply that’s why they educate and cure the mental defectiveness of these cr...
مزید دیکھیں
1
0
Bilal Arshad
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 45:10، 80:23، 37:35
This post correlates with my reflection on the negative effects of wasting time. It was previously discussed that TV is one contraption which many of us spend countless of hours watching. Also, social media falls into this category of self-indulgence. This type of entertainment imprisons you from reaching your full potential. Do you disagree? It has become a habitual routine, whereby people have become dependent on their phones and other forms of...
مزید دیکھیں
6
2
Emma Turahman
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 37:35، 14:75-15
Not one chance but an indefinite amount of chances. Allah's mercy encompasses all. The most wretched is the one who turns away. Everything I need to be successful is right there. Right within grasp. If I choose to be a loser it'd be my loss.
Al Mujeeb Allah is the Ever Responsive
Al Samee Allah is All Hearing
Al Basit Allah is the One who continually provides and blesses.
Al Hadee The One who Guides
At Tawab the One who Accepts Repentance
Ar...
مزید دیکھیں
7
2
A Siddiqui
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 37:35
I wanted to fast today, but I woke up well past dawn, wondering how I slept through my alarm. It threw off my whole day and I was very unproductive because I was not in the correct frame of mind.
This evening, the alarm I had set last night went off. It was then that I realized I had mistakenly set the alarm for PM instead of AM. My lack of mindfulness when setting the alarm caused me to be regretful the following day.
I remembered this ayat -
...
مزید دیکھیں
4
1
Ibrahim Zeini
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 65:18-70، 82:18، 78:18، 26:6-32، 37:35-39
A lot of people ask how can we have free will and freedom of choice if Allah has all knowledge and he knows what we are going to do?
Wa lilahi al mathalol a'laa
And to Allah is the greatest of examples.
Looking at Chapter 18: Al-Kahf, Verses: 65 — 70, 78, 82:
Why did Musa not act differently if Khidr told him the end result? How did Khidr know what the outcome of his interaction with Musa was going to be? Of course, the simple answer to this is ...
مزید دیکھیں
24
2
tareq abed
فالو
8 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 28:35-38، 8:98
Some random reflections on these set of ayat from tafsir Al sa3di that stood out to me:
1. You cannot attain fear of Allah except by knowledge and that is understood by the restrictive nature of the verse in surah Fatir, and then surah Bayinnah clarifies the pleasure of Allah and his paradise is those who fear Him so no muslim can afford to not know Allah, His deen his final message properly even if he takes the route of dawah, giving charity, ...
مزید دیکھیں
4
1
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