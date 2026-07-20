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فاطر
20
35:20
ولا الظلمات ولا النور ٢٠
وَلَا ٱلظُّلُمَـٰتُ وَلَا ٱلنُّورُ ٢٠
وَلَا
الظُّلُمٰتُ
وَلَا
النُّوْرُ
۟ۙ
اور نہ اندھیرے اور روشنی (برابر ہوسکتے ہیں)
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Maryam Nazar
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 52:42، 20:35، 100:5
Just like the sunflower turn its beautiful face towards sunlight,we should always turn to the bright side.There will be too much of evil or dark side,but we should really try hard to look only towards the light.
The sunflower consistently look for light and turn towards it on a continuous basis.We should strive hard continuously to focus on light.Only by finding the light we can get rid off darknesses.
Sunflower is always happy when it is in th...
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