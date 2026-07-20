سائن ان کریں۔
سائن ان کریں۔
سائن ان کریں۔
زبان منتخب کریں۔
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
فاطر
15
35:15
۞ يا ايها الناس انتم الفقراء الى الله والله هو الغني الحميد ١٥
۞ يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّاسُ أَنتُمُ ٱلْفُقَرَآءُ إِلَى ٱللَّهِ ۖ وَٱللَّهُ هُوَ ٱلْغَنِىُّ ٱلْحَمِيدُ ١٥
یٰۤاَیُّهَا
النَّاسُ
اَنْتُمُ
الْفُقَرَآءُ
اِلَی
اللّٰهِ ۚ
وَاللّٰهُ
هُوَ
الْغَنِیُّ
الْحَمِیْدُ
۟
اے لوگو ! تم سب اللہ کے محتاج ہو اور اللہ تو الغنی اور الحمید ہے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
EMAN Fatima Fatima
فالو
3 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 15:35
ایک دن میں چھت پر بیٹھی یہی سوچ رہی تھی کہ ہم واقعی اللہ سبحانہ وتعالیٰ کے کتنے محتاج ہیں، مگر اس کا شکر کتنی کم ادا کرتے ہیں۔ اس نے ہمیں بے شمار نعمتوں سے نوازا ہے، لیکن ہم اکثر ان کی قدر تب کرتے ہیں جب ان میں سے کوئی ایک نعمت عارضی طور پر ہم سے چھن جائے۔ کبھی دن کے دوران اچانک میرے بازو میں درد ہونے لگتا ہے، حالانکہ چند لمحے پہلے وہ بالکل ٹھیک ہوتا ہے۔ کبھی جسم کے کسی اور حصے میں تکلیف محسوس ہوتی ہے۔ تب احساس ہوتا ہے کہ جس جسم کو ہم معمول سمجھ ...
مزید دیکھیں
4
2
Queen Ansaari
فالو
11 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 15:35
مجھے یاد جب ہم نے اپنا گھر بنایا تو میرے پاپا،دادا نے مکمل کوشش کی کہ مکان کی بنیاد مضبوط سے بھی مضبوط تر ہو۔چھتوں پر مکمل طریقے سے سیمنٹ پھیر دیا گیا ۔
ہم نے اپنا گھر بنالیا اب ہم بلکل سیف ہیں یہ میرے ساتھ اس دنیا میں موجود ہر جاندار کو لگتا ہے
کل رات بارش ہوئی اور ہم کمروں میں چھپ کر بیٹھ گئے کیونکہ ہم نے اپنی جان بچانی تھی ۔
بارش تیز ہوگئی اور کچھ دیر بعد ہماری چھت سے پانی ٹپکنے لگا۔۔۔
آہستہ آہستہ پانی زیادہ ہوتا گیا ۔۔۔
میرا مضبوط گھر ایک دم ...
مزید دیکھیں
11
1
Ali Ali
فالو
11 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 15:35
Bismillah
Yesterday, I came across a reminder from Ali Hammuda about how Allah swt does whatever He wills — and how we, as His servants, are not in a position to question His decree.
But today, that reminder felt more real than ever.
I’ve been dealing with some allergies lately, and it continued into today. Nothing major in appearance, but enough to notice it with every swallow — enough to make me aware of a great blessing I usually take for g...
مزید دیکھیں
15
2
Walid Manzar
فالو
34 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 15:35
This is a beautiful reminder where Allah(SWT), tells us clearly that it does not affect him even a bit if we choose not to submit to him. He is the only one who needs no one, but all His creation is in desperate need of Him. We see that there are those who have a lot of material wealth, but are still feeling miserable because their materialistic needs cannot replace their need of Allah(SWT). The creation has needs and our most important need is t...
مزید دیکھیں
5
2
Maryam Nazar
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 15:35
What must be beating in everyones heart during these blessed hours....
Every muslim brothers and sisters are striving in their own way for the pleasure of Allah.Everyone will be engaged in ibadah like making lots of supplications,reciting quran,dhikrs,fasting,charity,prayers etc.
Everyone inspite of the difference in races,colors,creed,language,making all these ibadahs to Allah SWT in submission and admitting that,we are ...
مزید دیکھیں
8
0
Sajid Bhutta
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 15:35
I’ve been thinking about manhood lately , what does it truly mean to be a man?
No doubt the greatest men to step foot on the earth were the Prophet Muhammad صلى الله عليه و سلم and His father Ibraheem عليه السلام
And then often times when I think of الرجال
Omar رضي الله عنه comes to my mind often times paired with this dua and verse
اللهم اني اسئلك الهدى و التقى و العفاف و الغنى
The four characteristics in this dua are the fundamentals th...
مزید دیکھیں
19
5
Sajid Bhutta
فالو
7 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 15:35
میں پوسٹ کیا گیا
Muslim Student Organization & Women in Islam CCNY
Often times we understand this verse only in the context of wealth, which is true.
We are truly needy, and Allah is truly self sufficient.
But for me it makes me think how Allah gives us many opportunities to do good throughout the day. If we don't take advantage of them , then we are truly at lost.
1) if I am not good to my parents , my siblings will be better and they will get the reward of being good to their parents. I need the reward o...
مزید دیکھیں
5
0
تدبر کمیونٹی کو دریافت کریں
پچھلی آیت
اگلی آیت