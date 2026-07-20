سائن ان کریں۔
سائن ان کریں۔
سائن ان کریں۔
زبان منتخب کریں۔
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
فاطر
10
35:10
من كان يريد العزة فلله العزة جميعا اليه يصعد الكلم الطيب والعمل الصالح يرفعه والذين يمكرون السييات لهم عذاب شديد ومكر اولايك هو يبور ١٠
مَن كَانَ يُرِيدُ ٱلْعِزَّةَ فَلِلَّهِ ٱلْعِزَّةُ جَمِيعًا ۚ إِلَيْهِ يَصْعَدُ ٱلْكَلِمُ ٱلطَّيِّبُ وَٱلْعَمَلُ ٱلصَّـٰلِحُ يَرْفَعُهُۥ ۚ وَٱلَّذِينَ يَمْكُرُونَ ٱلسَّيِّـَٔاتِ لَهُمْ عَذَابٌۭ شَدِيدٌۭ ۖ وَمَكْرُ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ هُوَ يَبُورُ ١٠
مَنْ
كَانَ
یُرِیْدُ
الْعِزَّةَ
فَلِلّٰهِ
الْعِزَّةُ
جَمِیْعًا ؕ
اِلَیْهِ
یَصْعَدُ
الْكَلِمُ
الطَّیِّبُ
وَالْعَمَلُ
الصَّالِحُ
یَرْفَعُهٗ ؕ
وَالَّذِیْنَ
یَمْكُرُوْنَ
السَّیِّاٰتِ
لَهُمْ
عَذَابٌ
شَدِیْدٌ ؕ
وَمَكْرُ
اُولٰٓىِٕكَ
هُوَ
یَبُوْرُ
۟
جو کوئی عزت کا طالب ہے تو (وہ جان لے کہ) عزت سب کی سب اللہ کے پاس ہے اسی کی طرف اٹھتی ہیں اچھی باتیں اور عمل ِصالح اسے اوپر اٹھاتا ہے اور جو لوگ بری سازشیں کر رہے ہیں ان کے لیے سخت سزا ہوگی۔ } اور ان کی سازشیں ناکام ہو کر رہ جائیں گی۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Fariha Guncha
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 10:35، 186:2
'قلم اور الفاظ کبھی کبھار وہ واحد ساتھی ہوتے ہیں جن سے ہم اپنے خیالات بانٹ سکتے ہیں۔
میرے لیے، الفاظ ایک مادی حقیقت ہیں اور ان کی بھی ایک زندگی ہے؛ جیسے ہی وہ ادا ہوتے ہیں یا قلم بند ہوتے ہیں، وہ ذہنوں، دلوں میں اور
'کتابِ اعمال میں ایک اپنا مقام اور حصہ بنا لیتے ہیں۔
یہ کہنا کچھ عجیب سا لگ سکتا ہے، مگر لکھاریوں کے لیے یہ ایک عام بات ہے۔ لکھاری اپنے الفاظ کے بارے میں حساس ہوتے ہیں اور ہر لفظ کے ساتھ مکمل احترام کے ساتھ پیش آتے ہیں۔
جب میں ی...
مزید دیکھیں
6
2
Ali Ali
فالو
5 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 10:35
Bismillah
Are you chasing the gift — or the Giver?
Most of us search for love, honor, and status.
Yet these treasures are not held by people.
They are held by Allah — Al-Wadūd, the Most Loving; Al-Muʿizz, the Giver of Honor.
And sometimes, following Him goes against every instinct.
Wearing the hijab in class.
Stepping out to pray.
Lowering your gaze.
Saying, "I can't shake hands."
The crowd says, "Blend in."
Faith says, *"Stand firm."*
...
مزید دیکھیں
19
3
Kulsum Maniar
فالو
30 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 10:35
Quick reflection:
#respect
#honour
Working hard against all the odds, and then not getting recognised for it, feels defeating.
Angry thoughts bleed through:
*If no one sees, and no one cares, then why should I persevere? Where is my recognition? Where is my honour, where is my respect? There's no point!*
And then I see this ayah:
مَن كَانَ یُرِیدُ ٱلۡعِزَّةَ فَلِلَّهِ ٱلۡعِزَّةُ جَمِیعًا ... (35:10)
"Whoever desires hon...
مزید دیکھیں
14
5
Fariha Guncha
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 10:35
'Pen and words are sometimes the only companions we have to share our thoughts with.'
That’s my personal thought.
For me, words are physical entities and have life too; as soon as they are uttered or penned down, they take residence in minds, hearts, and also in the book of deeds.
It may sound weird to say this, but for writers, this is something normal. Writers are sensitive about their writing and treat every word with due respect.
While I...
مزید دیکھیں
22
9
slave of Allah
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 10:35
Whenever someone praises you, say ' لَا حَوْلَ وَلَا قُوَّةَ إِلَّا بِٱللَّٰهِ'
There is no power nor strength except by God (Allah) help and assistance'.
If you like to be praised in this Duniya, kindly stop it as it will subconsciously boost your ego. Here's the prophetic statement that proves it:
'Ata' ibn Abi Rabah reported that a man was praising another man in the presence of Ibn 'Umar. Ibn 'Umar began to throw dust towards his mouth. H...
مزید دیکھیں
25
0
تدبر کمیونٹی کو دریافت کریں
پچھلی آیت
اگلی آیت