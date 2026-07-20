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السجدة
22
32:22
ومن اظلم ممن ذكر بايات ربه ثم اعرض عنها انا من المجرمين منتقمون ٢٢
وَمَنْ أَظْلَمُ مِمَّن ذُكِّرَ بِـَٔايَـٰتِ رَبِّهِۦ ثُمَّ أَعْرَضَ عَنْهَآ ۚ إِنَّا مِنَ ٱلْمُجْرِمِينَ مُنتَقِمُونَ ٢٢
وَمَنْ
اَظْلَمُ
مِمَّنْ
ذُكِّرَ
بِاٰیٰتِ
رَبِّهٖ
ثُمَّ
اَعْرَضَ
عَنْهَا ؕ
اِنَّا
مِنَ
الْمُجْرِمِیْنَ
مُنْتَقِمُوْنَ
۟۠
اور اس سے بڑھ کر ظالم کون ہوگا جسے اس کے رب کی آیات کے ذریعے نصیحت کی گئی مگر پھر بھی اس نے اعراض کیا یقیناً ہم ایسے مجرموں سے انتقام لے کر رہیں گے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Koyas Miah
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 22:32
It’s easy when reading an ayah like this to automatically think that, because it’s primarily applying to disbelievers / rejectors, it is therefore a warning to ‘others’.
But when I read the opening question – 'Who is more wrong than…' – that suggests to me that there are levels of being wrong. And whilst as Muslims we are, by Allah’s Mercy, protected from being amongst those that reject the revelation, are there other levels of rejection that w...
مزید دیکھیں
4
1
Maha Ezzeddine
فالو
7 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 22:32، 115:4، 36:43، 122:20-126
میں پوسٹ کیا گیا
Muslim American Society
The verses that talk about those who turn away from guidance, after they were given warnings and clear signs, are terrifying. May Allah protect us from turning away from guidance and clear instructions from Allah.
-they will be abandoned to their choice
-they will live a constricted, miserable life
-they will be assigned a devil as a close companion to draw them deeper into loss
-they will be blind and neglected on the Day of Judgment
(summariz...
مزید دیکھیں
7
0
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