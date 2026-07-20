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السجدة
13
32:13
ولو شينا لاتينا كل نفس هداها ولاكن حق القول مني لاملان جهنم من الجنة والناس اجمعين ١٣
وَلَوْ شِئْنَا لَـَٔاتَيْنَا كُلَّ نَفْسٍ هُدَىٰهَا وَلَـٰكِنْ حَقَّ ٱلْقَوْلُ مِنِّى لَأَمْلَأَنَّ جَهَنَّمَ مِنَ ٱلْجِنَّةِ وَٱلنَّاسِ أَجْمَعِينَ ١٣
وَلَوْ
شِئْنَا
لَاٰتَیْنَا
كُلَّ
نَفْسٍ
هُدٰىهَا
وَلٰكِنْ
حَقَّ
الْقَوْلُ
مِنِّیْ
لَاَمْلَـَٔنَّ
جَهَنَّمَ
مِنَ
الْجِنَّةِ
وَالنَّاسِ
اَجْمَعِیْنَ
۟
اور اگر ہم چاہتے تو ہر جان کو اس کی ہدایت دے دیتے لیکن میری طرف سے یہ فیصلہ صادر ہوچکا ہے کہ میں جہنم کو جنوں اور آدمیوں سب سے بھر کر رہوں گا۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Fariha Guncha
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 13:32
اگر ہم چاہتے تو ہر شخص کو ہدایت دے دیتے…
مگر اگر بن مانگے کچھ مل جائے تو اُس کی قدر کہاں رہتی ہے۔
شاعری کی دنیا میں ایک مشہور قول ہے:
'جب چاند حاصل ہو جائے، تو چاند، چاند نہیں رہتا'
مگر میرا ماننا ہے کہ
چاند تو چاند ہی رہتا ہے…
بس اُس میں داغ نظر آنے لگتے ہیں۔
جب اللہ نے عزازیل کو بن مانگے عزت، مقام، اور نعمتیں دیں،
تو اُس نے ان نعمتوں کی قدر نہ کی۔
اُسی بے قدری اور ناشکری میں وہ حد سے آگے بڑھ گیا۔
اُس نے اللہ کے احسان کو احسا...
مزید دیکھیں
7
4
Fariha Guncha
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 13:32
'If We willed, We could have given guidance to every soul...'
But when we get something without asking, without making the least of efforts, we don't value it generally.
In the world of poetry, there’s a famous line:
'When the moon is attained, it isn't moon anymore.'
But I believe...
The moon remains the moon,
It’s just that we start to notice its scars.
When Allah granted Azazeel honor, status, and countless blessings, without him e...
مزید دیکھیں
17
1
hana abdulsalam
فالو
6 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 12:32-14
One of the most common questions people ask is: "If God is divine, why doesn't He guide every soul?" This part of the ayah fascinates me:
"Had We willed, We could certainly have imposed guidance upon every soul."(32:13)
Had Allah willed, He could have created us like angels. But the greatest blessing and trial given to mankind is free will—the ability to know right from wrong, recognize the truth, and still choose whether to follow it or turn a...
مزید دیکھیں
18
1
Maryam Nazar
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 71:39، 12:32-15، 41:17
Through quran,how beautifully Allah is taking us on a tour to the Akhira.Quran is a visual treat for both our eyes and mind. It is like,we are 'time travelling' to the past and future.When we go through the verses related to afterlife,it is truely like we are given the very detailed description of the 2 options that we can choose which is heaven and hell.And the biggest blessing of this 'time travel journey' through quran is the REALISATION that ...
مزید دیکھیں
9
3
Amer Abbas
فالو
7 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 10:32-14
میں پوسٹ کیا گیا
Muslim American Society
It may be really hard to live through life (dunya) as a stranger withstanding mockery and challenged in your faith - but with unwavering faith, and if you take away the time dimension, which Allah - exalted is he - transcends as it's clear in the quranic scenery and in the referenced ayats, then you will find that those who are mocking you are crying in humility asking for another chance before their judgment and are being punished severely afte...
مزید دیکھیں
9
3
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