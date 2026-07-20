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الصافات
37
37:37
بل جاء بالحق وصدق المرسلين ٣٧
بَلْ جَآءَ بِٱلْحَقِّ وَصَدَّقَ ٱلْمُرْسَلِينَ ٣٧
بَلْ
جَآءَ
بِالْحَقِّ
وَصَدَّقَ
الْمُرْسَلِیْنَ
۟
بلکہ وہ تو حق لے کر آئے اور انہوں ﷺ نے تصدیق کی تمام رسولوں ؑ کی !
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
tareq abed
فالو
8 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 36:37-37
SubhanaAllah, the Prophet PBUH virtue is such that all the Prophets prophesized his coming to their people, and had he not come, their prophecies would have been unfulfilled, and thus his coming proves the validity of the previous Prophets (peace be upon them all)
#ProphetsVirtues
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