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الصافات
26
37:26
بل هم اليوم مستسلمون ٢٦
بَلْ هُمُ ٱلْيَوْمَ مُسْتَسْلِمُونَ ٢٦
بَلْ
هُمُ
الْیَوْمَ
مُسْتَسْلِمُوْنَ
۟
بلکہ آج تو یہ بہت فرمانبردار بنے ہوئے ہیں !
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Ilham Amin
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 26:37، 69:43
˹those˺ who believed in Our signs and ˹fully˺ submitted ˹to Us˺.
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, The Clear Quran
I was trying to teach my niece how to swim, and I started explaining to her how to float. I told her to let go of her fear, to surrender to the water, to trust that the water will keep her afloat, to let go and let float. And as I kept saying these words to her, I was reminded of this ayah and the fact that Allah asks us to FULLY surrender to ...
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