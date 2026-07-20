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الصافات
25
37:25
ما لكم لا تناصرون ٢٥
مَا لَكُمْ لَا تَنَاصَرُونَ ٢٥
مَا
لَكُمْ
لَا
تَنَاصَرُوْنَ
۟
یہ تمہیں کیا ہوگیا ہے تم ایک دوسرے کی مدد کیوں نہیں کر رہے ہو ؟
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Sarah Shoaib
فالو
6 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 25:37
Helpless and lifeless lying on the bed for one week in the hospital this time was a nightmare.
I was looking around in the emergency room here and there, finding an angel of death.
I couldn't explain these feelings in words, but that time was an eye-opener for me, like Allah, my dearest Rabb, wanted to send me a message.
This world is so temporary, just a blink of an eye.
I was hoping and praying may Allah show me the faces of angels with good ne...
مزید دیکھیں
22
11
تدبر کمیونٹی کو دریافت کریں
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