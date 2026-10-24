Tazkirul Quran الصافات کی تفسیر، آیت 136

Lot was Abraham’s nephew. He was sent to give guidance to the people of Sodom and Gomorrah (in the Dead Sea area). The inhabitants of this place indulged in the worship of beings other than God. But they did not accept Lot’s guidance. At last, they had to face the wrath of God and all were killed except Lot and his companions. The ruins of the towns inhabited by the people of Lot lay along the Dead Sea coast, and the Quraysh tribesmen used to pass by these ruins while on their way to Syria and Palestine to engage in trade. But unfortunately, man takes note of incidents that befall him but seldom learns lessons from the fate of others.