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الروم
50
30:50
فانظر الى اثار رحمت الله كيف يحيي الارض بعد موتها ان ذالك لمحيي الموتى وهو على كل شيء قدير ٥٠
فَٱنظُرْ إِلَىٰٓ ءَاثَـٰرِ رَحْمَتِ ٱللَّهِ كَيْفَ يُحْىِ ٱلْأَرْضَ بَعْدَ مَوْتِهَآ ۚ إِنَّ ذَٰلِكَ لَمُحْىِ ٱلْمَوْتَىٰ ۖ وَهُوَ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَىْءٍۢ قَدِيرٌۭ ٥٠
فَانْظُرْ
اِلٰۤی
اٰثٰرِ
رَحْمَتِ
اللّٰهِ
كَیْفَ
یُحْیِ
الْاَرْضَ
بَعْدَ
مَوْتِهَا ؕ
اِنَّ
ذٰلِكَ
لَمُحْیِ
الْمَوْتٰى ۚ
وَهُوَ
عَلٰى
كُلِّ
شَیْءٍ
قَدِیْرٌ
۟
تو دیکھو اللہ کی رحمت کے آثار کی طرف وہ کس طرح زندہ کردیتا ہے زمین کو اس کے ُ مردہ ہوجانے کے بعد یقیناً وہی زندہ کرنے والا ہے مردوں کو بھی اور یقیناً وہ ہرچیز پر قادر ہے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Basit Minhas
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 50:30، 95:6
بسم الله والصلاة والسلام على رسول الله أما بعد:
آج جب میں اپنے گھر کی چھت پر گیا تو حیران رہ گیا کہ وہاں ایک ننھا سا پودا اگ آیا ہے، جس پر پیلے رنگ کا ایک چھوٹا سا پھول بھی تھا۔ حیرت کی بات یہ تھی کہ چھت کی سطح تو مکمل طور پر ماربل سے ڈھکی ہوئی ہے۔ شاید تھوڑی بہت مٹی وہاں جمع ہو گئی ہو، لیکن اتنے محدود اور نامساعد حالات کے باوجود اللہ تعالیٰ نے اس پودے کو اُگنے کی طاقت عطا فرمائی۔
یہ منظر مجھے قرآنِ پاک کی ان آیات کی یاد دلاتا ہے جن میں اللہ تع...
مزید دیکھیں
27
22
Maria Safdar
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 50:30، 5:94-6
حالات وقت کے تابع نہیں ہوتے کچھ دن ایسے آئیں گے جہاں آپ کو لگے گا کہ سب کچھ بے اثر ہے۔۔!
آپکے اِیموشنز اور فِیلنگز اُن ناکارہ بادلوں کی طرح ہونا چاہیں گے جو ہر حال میں برسنا جانتے ہوں۔۔!
یہ بادل پانی سے بھر چکے ہیں۔!.
ہوا اِنکو کھینچ کر کہیں اور لے جانے کے در پہ ہے۔۔!
لیکن یہ ایک جگہ رک گئے ہیں۔!
ضد سے..!
مان سے..!
امید سے..!
یوں۔۔
کہ برسنا اسی جگہ ہے..!
اوراجازت۔۔؛
گویا اوپر سے روک دی گئی ہے۔!
تکرار تو جاری ہے, لیکن نتیجہ آنے میں وقت ہے۔!!
ہاں۔۔...
مزید دیکھیں
4
2
Mubairah Jan
فالو
4 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 50:30
Bismillah!
“See then the impact of Allah’s mercy: how He gives life to the earth after its death! Surely That "same God" can raise the dead. For He is Most Capable of everything.”
Surah Ar-Rum, ayah 50.
Have you ever looked at yourself and wondered where that vibrant, bubbly person you used to be went? Sometimes, life hits in a way that leaves you feeling completely stuck. A phase comes along where it feels like something beautiful inside has w...
مزید دیکھیں
12
0
Rayaan Shafi
فالو
44 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 50:30، 107:21
Allah's mercy, which is abounding and unfathomable in every way, has as an effect on all levels of existence - from the micro to the macro, from seen to the unseen, from the balance of the entire cosmos to the social and human affairs.
Allah tells us to see how the effects of His mercy causes the earth to come to life after it has been barren and dead:
فَٱنظُرْ إِلَىٰٓ ءَاثَٰرِ رَحْمَتِ ٱللَّهِ كَيْفَ يُحْىِ ٱلْأَرْضَ بَعْدَ مَوْتِهَآ إِنَّ ...
مزید دیکھیں
22
8
Tumuuga Tamaami
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 50:30
In the quiet fall of a single leaf
There’s a story of life’s greatest mystery
Oh how beautiful this is
In this I am reminded of the cycle of life
In this I see the transition from life to death
Naked trees stripped of all its leaves
The youthful spirit of nature is coming to an end
Bringing forth a period of cold slumber
Waiting for new life to begin………….
This might sound strange but sometimes even a random fallen leaf can be a means of re...
مزید دیکھیں
18
8
Shukra Abayomi
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 50:30
فَٱنظُرْ إِلَىٰٓ ءَاثَـٰرِ رَحْمَتِ ٱللَّهِ - look for the traces of the mercy of your lord.
Everything is ayaat (signs) of the presence of our Lord , His provision and His mercy if we only paused to contemplate..
'Indeed, within the heavens and earth are signs for the believers'(45:3)
Allah tells us in the Quran about the presence of signs, of His existence, of His greatness, of the end of time, of creation, of hell and Jannah : for those wh...
مزید دیکھیں
3
1
Abdel-Minem Mustafa
فالو
7 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 53:39، 50:30
Giving life to the land’s vegetation after it having been nothing but lifeless soil and seeds is not only a point for us to reflect on God’s ability and power to raise us from the dead. God says that this action is a result of His *mercy,* leading us to make a connection here between His divine love and compassion, and a revival and potential for growth and transformation. As if to say, perhaps, that even when we feel that our souls are dead, our...
مزید دیکھیں
9
1
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