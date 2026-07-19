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الروم
5
30:5
بنصر الله ينصر من يشاء وهو العزيز الرحيم ٥
بِنَصْرِ ٱللَّهِ ۚ يَنصُرُ مَن يَشَآءُ ۖ وَهُوَ ٱلْعَزِيزُ ٱلرَّحِيمُ ٥
بِنَصْرِ
اللّٰهِ ؕ
یَنْصُرُ
مَنْ
یَّشَآءُ ؕ
وَهُوَ
الْعَزِیْزُ
الرَّحِیْمُ
۟ۙ
(وہ خوش ہوں گے) اللہ کی مدد سے۔ وہ مدد کرتا ہے جس کی چاہتا ہے۔ اور وہ زبردست بہت رحم فرمانے والا ہے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Syaari Ab Rahman
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 9:30، 41:30، 5:30
JUZ 21
DON'T BE LIKE THE ROMANS
History teaches us that every civilisation has a rise
and has a fall.
History also tells us internal decay and external threats
cause empires to fall.
However, in Islam we are given a slightly different perspective.
The Romans was most powerful nation at one time but arrogance and heedlessness led to their downfall. Their strength was not based on the spiritual hold in Allah SWT. Their victories were not mete...
مزید دیکھیں
9
5
Mohannad Hakeem
فالو
20 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:30-5
The Quran never taught us to be spectators.
The companions watched the two superpowers of the time, the Romans and the Persians, going back and forth in their wars.
Some were betting on who's going to win, before betting became impermissible,
There was some discussion on "picking sides", and it is obvious from some narrations that the companions favored the Romans, being people of the book.
This is one of the many proofs of prophethood and th...
مزید دیکھیں
21
2
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