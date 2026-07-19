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الروم
46
30:46
ومن اياته ان يرسل الرياح مبشرات وليذيقكم من رحمته ولتجري الفلك بامره ولتبتغوا من فضله ولعلكم تشكرون ٤٦
وَمِنْ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦٓ أَن يُرْسِلَ ٱلرِّيَاحَ مُبَشِّرَٰتٍۢ وَلِيُذِيقَكُم مِّن رَّحْمَتِهِۦ وَلِتَجْرِىَ ٱلْفُلْكُ بِأَمْرِهِۦ وَلِتَبْتَغُوا۟ مِن فَضْلِهِۦ وَلَعَلَّكُمْ تَشْكُرُونَ ٤٦
وَمِنْ
اٰیٰتِهٖۤ
اَنْ
یُّرْسِلَ
الرِّیَاحَ
مُبَشِّرٰتٍ
وَّلِیُذِیْقَكُمْ
مِّنْ
رَّحْمَتِهٖ
وَلِتَجْرِیَ
الْفُلْكُ
بِاَمْرِهٖ
وَلِتَبْتَغُوْا
مِنْ
فَضْلِهٖ
وَلَعَلَّكُمْ
تَشْكُرُوْنَ
۟
اور اس کی نشانیوں میں سے یہ بھی ہے کہ وہ بھیجتا ہے ہواؤں کو بشارت دینے والی بنا کر اور تاکہ وہ تمہیں مزہ چکھائے اپنی رحمت کا اور اس لیے بھی کہ اسی کے حکم سے کشتیاں چلیں اور تاکہ تم (ان کشتیوں پر سوار ہو کر) اس کا فضل تلاش کرو اور تاکہ تم اس کا شکرادا کرو
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Rayaan Shafi
فالو
5 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 46:30
I was sitting on a bench, and the wind was stronger than usual as it was blowing into my face, but I was enjoying that.
I reflected that the way that I faced the wind is also the way that I should face life. I should let life softly touch me, the way that I allowed the strong winds to softly filter through me. I don't have to resist what's coming. I don't always have to be so alert or defensive. I don't have to try to seem as if I am greater, sm...
مزید دیکھیں
27
15
Sarah R
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 46:30
وَمِنْ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦٓ أَن يُرْسِلَ ٱلرِّيَاحَ مُبَشِّرَٰتٍۢ وَلِيُذِيقَكُم مِّن رَّحْمَتِهِۦ وَلِتَجْرِىَ ٱلْفُلْكُ بِأَمْرِهِۦ وَلِتَبْتَغُوا۟ مِن فَضْلِهِۦ وَلَعَلَّكُمْ تَشْكُرُونَ
And one of His signs is that He sends the winds, ushering in good news ˹of rain˺ so that He may give you a taste of His mercy, and that ships may sail by His command, and that you may seek His bounty, and perhaps you will be grateful. (30:46)
Raindrops fall, giving...
مزید دیکھیں
3
0
Umar Shariff
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 46:30
Have you tasted it?
وَلِيُذِيقَكُم مِّن رَّحْمَتِهِ
'...so that He may give you a taste of His mercy,..' (Qur'aan 30:46)
Some love to pray longer & Some see it as a burden
Some enjoy reading the Qur'aan & Some think it to be boring
Some constantly remember Allah & Some always need a reminder
Some give charity seeking His face without hesitation & Some cringe every time
Some look forward to meeting Allah in their Qiyaam every night & Som...
مزید دیکھیں
6
2
تدبر کمیونٹی کو دریافت کریں
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