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الروم
30
30:30
فاقم وجهك للدين حنيفا فطرت الله التي فطر الناس عليها لا تبديل لخلق الله ذالك الدين القيم ولاكن اكثر الناس لا يعلمون ٣٠
فَأَقِمْ وَجْهَكَ لِلدِّينِ حَنِيفًۭا ۚ فِطْرَتَ ٱللَّهِ ٱلَّتِى فَطَرَ ٱلنَّاسَ عَلَيْهَا ۚ لَا تَبْدِيلَ لِخَلْقِ ٱللَّهِ ۚ ذَٰلِكَ ٱلدِّينُ ٱلْقَيِّمُ وَلَـٰكِنَّ أَكْثَرَ ٱلنَّاسِ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ ٣٠
فَاَقِمْ
وَجْهَكَ
لِلدِّیْنِ
حَنِیْفًا ؕ
فِطْرَتَ
اللّٰهِ
الَّتِیْ
فَطَرَ
النَّاسَ
عَلَیْهَا ؕ
لَا
تَبْدِیْلَ
لِخَلْقِ
اللّٰهِ ؕ
ذٰلِكَ
الدِّیْنُ
الْقَیِّمُ ۙۗ
وَلٰكِنَّ
اَكْثَرَ
النَّاسِ
لَا
یَعْلَمُوْنَ
۟ۗۙ
پس تم قائم رکھو اپنے چہرے کو (اللہ کے) دین کے لیے یکسو ہو کر اللہ کی بنائی ہوئی فطرت پر (قائم رہو) جس پر اس نے انسانوں کو پیدا کیا ہے اللہ کی تخلیق میں کوئی تبدیلی نہیں ہوسکتی یہی ہے سیدھا دین لیکن اکثر لوگ علم نہیں رکھتے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Iraj Marjan
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 30:30
کچھ عرصہ پہلے ایک عزیزہ سے بات ہورہی تھی وہ اپنے کالج ٹائم کی یادیں ہمارے ساتھ شیئر کر رہی تھیں کہ کیسے انہوں نے ہر فیشن کو اپنایا، اس دور کے ہر رواج اور ہر ٹرینڈ کو اپنایا یہاں تک کہ کبھی کبھار انہیں گھر والوں سے بھی لڑنا پڑا۔ پھر انہوں نے افسوس زدہ لہجے میں کہا 'میں سوچتی ہوں کہ اگر میں وہ سب کچھ نہ کرتی تو کیا ہو جاتا' وہ یہ بات مذہبی نقطہ نظر سے نہیں کر رہی تھیں بلکہ ایک فطری اور اخلاقی زاویے سے وہ 'سچ' کو دیکھ رہی تھیں۔ اور یہ وہی سچ ہے جو ...
مزید دیکھیں
10
4
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
فالو
33 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 30:30
Bismillah
There is something deeply comforting about the idea that every human being begins life with a built-in alignment to Allah.
Before life complicates us, before society teaches us labels, fears, doubts, or distortions, Allah places in each heart a quiet, pure knowing that you belong to Me.
This is the fitrah.
It means my soul wasn’t born confused.
It wasn’t born broken.
It wasn’t born distant from Allah.
My original state was clarit...
مزید دیکھیں
22
10
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 30:30
Bismillah,
We are born on fitrah—on purity, on truth, on a natural inclination toward goodness, and in full submission to our Creator. It’s not something we earn; it’s the way Allah made us.
'So set your face firmly toward the religion, as a pure monotheist—this is the fitrah of Allah upon which He created mankind. There is no change in the creation of Allah...'(30:30)
But somewhere along the way, the pull of Dunya, ego, and desires begins to ...
مزید دیکھیں
25
6
Yomna Zahran
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 30:30
just heard some reflection on the word 'qayyim' worth sharing. it's the religion stands in place. islam does not cope with every generation but otherwise we generations commit to it. islam does not modernize. islam does not adapt to new values. what's haram is always and forever haram, what's good is always and forever good. although its laws can be applicable in new ways, but its value does not change.
i used to wonder about the quran being vag...
مزید دیکھیں
4
0
A Siddiqui
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 30:30، 172:7، 28:13
This is a famous quote that some attribute to Einstein:
'Everyone is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid.'
This made me think about how everyone is actually a believer at their core (the fitra). But if they fight this fitra or lose sight of it, something will always seem amiss, and this disconnection will likely lead to despair and hopelessness.
Just like a ...
مزید دیکھیں
11
2
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