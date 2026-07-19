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الروم
3
30:3
في ادنى الارض وهم من بعد غلبهم سيغلبون ٣
فِىٓ أَدْنَى ٱلْأَرْضِ وَهُم مِّنۢ بَعْدِ غَلَبِهِمْ سَيَغْلِبُونَ ٣
فِیْۤ
اَدْنَی
الْاَرْضِ
وَهُمْ
مِّنْ
بَعْدِ
غَلَبِهِمْ
سَیَغْلِبُوْنَ
۟ۙ
قریب کی سر زمین میں۔ اور وہ اپنی اس مغلوبیت کے بعد عنقریب غالب آجائیں گے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Mohannad Hakeem
فالو
20 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:30-5
The Quran never taught us to be spectators.
The companions watched the two superpowers of the time, the Romans and the Persians, going back and forth in their wars.
Some were betting on who's going to win, before betting became impermissible,
There was some discussion on "picking sides", and it is obvious from some narrations that the companions favored the Romans, being people of the book.
This is one of the many proofs of prophethood and th...
مزید دیکھیں
21
2
Amer Abbas
فالو
7 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 2:30-4، 87:12، 139:3-141
This past decade has been tough for our ummah and humanity. Freedom movements that were crushed in the Middle East, Muslim persecution and oppression in China, Myanmar, Kashmir, and Africa, Anti-Muslim policies and islamophobia rampant in the West, bigoted and hawkish leaders in most of the world.
That said what we should be asking ourselves first and foremost is whether we are succeeding in this test? do we deserve to be empowered? Do we have d...
مزید دیکھیں
13
0
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