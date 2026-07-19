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الروم
24
30:24
ومن اياته يريكم البرق خوفا وطمعا وينزل من السماء ماء فيحيي به الارض بعد موتها ان في ذالك لايات لقوم يعقلون ٢٤
وَمِنْ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦ يُرِيكُمُ ٱلْبَرْقَ خَوْفًۭا وَطَمَعًۭا وَيُنَزِّلُ مِنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ مَآءًۭ فَيُحْىِۦ بِهِ ٱلْأَرْضَ بَعْدَ مَوْتِهَآ ۚ إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ لَـَٔايَـٰتٍۢ لِّقَوْمٍۢ يَعْقِلُونَ ٢٤
وَمِنْ
اٰیٰتِهٖ
یُرِیْكُمُ
الْبَرْقَ
خَوْفًا
وَّطَمَعًا
وَّیُنَزِّلُ
مِنَ
السَّمَآءِ
مَآءً
فَیُحْیٖ
بِهِ
الْاَرْضَ
بَعْدَ
مَوْتِهَا ؕ
اِنَّ
فِیْ
ذٰلِكَ
لَاٰیٰتٍ
لِّقَوْمٍ
یَّعْقِلُوْنَ
۟
اور اس کی نشانیوں میں سے ہے کہ وہ تمہیں بجلی (کی چمک) دکھاتا ہے خوف اور امید کے ساتھ اور وہ برساتا ہے آسمان سے پانی پھر زندہ کرتا ہے اس کے ذریعے سے زمین کو اس کے مردہ ہوجانے کے بعد یقیناً اس میں نشانیاں ہیں ان لوگوں کے لیے جو عقل سے کام لیں
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Hamaad Ali Akbar
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 24:30
Lately, I’ve been paying closer attention to nature—the way it moves, shifts, and transforms. The beauty and the chaos, the way a storm can rage through the sky one day, only to be followed by clear, hopeful sunlight the next. And as I reflect on this, I see how the natural world mirrors the fluctuations of my own faith—sometimes strong and unwavering, other times clouded and uncertain.
But what has helped me stay more consistent in my faith is ...
مزید دیکھیں
4
0
Salihu Abba
فالو
7 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 20:30-27
When a person plans a house, even after countless revisions, they often discover something they overlooked. Human planning is limited.
But in these verses, Allah draws our attention to a Grand Design in which nothing has been forgotten. From our creation from dust to the alternation of night and day, from the diversity of humanity to the gift of a spouse, every detail has been thoughtfully placed
He created for you a spouse so you could taste t...
مزید دیکھیں
8
2
تدبر کمیونٹی کو دریافت کریں
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