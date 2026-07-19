سائن ان کریں۔
سائن ان کریں۔
سائن ان کریں۔
زبان منتخب کریں۔
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
الروم
23
30:23
ومن اياته منامكم بالليل والنهار وابتغاوكم من فضله ان في ذالك لايات لقوم يسمعون ٢٣
وَمِنْ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦ مَنَامُكُم بِٱلَّيْلِ وَٱلنَّهَارِ وَٱبْتِغَآؤُكُم مِّن فَضْلِهِۦٓ ۚ إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ لَـَٔايَـٰتٍۢ لِّقَوْمٍۢ يَسْمَعُونَ ٢٣
وَمِنْ
اٰیٰتِهٖ
مَنَامُكُمْ
بِالَّیْلِ
وَالنَّهَارِ
وَابْتِغَآؤُكُمْ
مِّنْ
فَضْلِهٖ ؕ
اِنَّ
فِیْ
ذٰلِكَ
لَاٰیٰتٍ
لِّقَوْمٍ
یَّسْمَعُوْنَ
۟
اور اس کی نشانیوں میں سے ہے تمہارا رات اور دن کو سونا اور تمہارا اس کے فضل کو تلاش کرنا یقیناً اس میں نشانیاں ہیں ان لوگوں کے لیے جو سنتے ہیں
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Wahida Aurthy
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 23:30، 61:40
We often overlook showing gratitude towards Allah for granting us a sound and healthy sleep at night. Undoubtedly it is one of the greatest niyamahs yet neglected. Allah didn't compel us to pray the whole night. After a long tiring day of workloads, when you lay down and fall asleep quickly, just see how refreshed you become when waking up. Allah restores our energy. Sleep quality is crucial, but a balanced sleep duration is also important for...
مزید دیکھیں
7
0
Salihu Abba
فالو
7 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 20:30-27
When a person plans a house, even after countless revisions, they often discover something they overlooked. Human planning is limited.
But in these verses, Allah draws our attention to a Grand Design in which nothing has been forgotten. From our creation from dust to the alternation of night and day, from the diversity of humanity to the gift of a spouse, every detail has been thoughtfully placed
He created for you a spouse so you could taste t...
مزید دیکھیں
8
2
تدبر کمیونٹی کو دریافت کریں
پچھلی آیت
اگلی آیت