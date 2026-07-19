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الروم
11
30:11
الله يبدا الخلق ثم يعيده ثم اليه ترجعون ١١
ٱللَّهُ يَبْدَؤُا۟ ٱلْخَلْقَ ثُمَّ يُعِيدُهُۥ ثُمَّ إِلَيْهِ تُرْجَعُونَ ١١
اَللّٰهُ
یَبْدَؤُا
الْخَلْقَ
ثُمَّ
یُعِیْدُهٗ
ثُمَّ
اِلَیْهِ
تُرْجَعُوْنَ
۟
اللہ ہی پہلی مرتبہ پیدا کرتا ہے پھر وہی اسے دوبارہ پیدا کرتا ہے پھر اسی کی طرف تمہیں لوٹ کر جانا ہے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Umm Sulayman
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 11:30
We are all constantly returning back to Allah. This ayah reminds me that we never really were in control or owned our own selves in the first place. Allah is the Owner and we are the slave. We delude ourselves that we have any control.
9
1
Vanessa Mahasin Shareef
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 11:30
This life we live is the result of Allah allowing us to be born into this life to demonstrate our belief, faith, and obedience to Allah. This life is for us to learn and demonstrate allegiance to Allah through our constant remembrance of Allah and striving to adhere to the guidance that has been sent to mankind by Allah.
The nature of mankind is so prone to error and being misled; Allah being the all-knowing of this nature of mankind continues...
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