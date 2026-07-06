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النمل
38
27:38
قال يا ايها الملا ايكم ياتيني بعرشها قبل ان ياتوني مسلمين ٣٨
قَالَ يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلْمَلَؤُا۟ أَيُّكُمْ يَأْتِينِى بِعَرْشِهَا قَبْلَ أَن يَأْتُونِى مُسْلِمِينَ ٣٨
قَالَ
یٰۤاَیُّهَا
الْمَلَؤُا
اَیُّكُمْ
یَاْتِیْنِیْ
بِعَرْشِهَا
قَبْلَ
اَنْ
یَّاْتُوْنِیْ
مُسْلِمِیْنَ
۟
پھر اپنے درباریوں سے مخاطب ہو کر) سلیمان نے کہا : اے درباریو ! تم میں سے کون اس (ملکہ) کا تخت میرے پاس لائے گا اس سے پہلے کہ وہ لوگ فرمانبردار ہو کر میرے پاس پہنچیں
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Salihu Abba
فالو
26 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 38:27-40، 269:2، 19:27، 12:31
Wisdom (ḥikmah) is a lofty bestowal from God, and the Qur’an is deliberate in singling out Luqmān for it. In Sūrah Luqmān, wisdom is immediately tied to gratitude, revealing that ḥikmah is the inner light that enables a person to recognize, appreciate, and properly use God’s blessings. Without wisdom, blessings may be possessed yet remain spiritually wasted.
This truth is echoed in the life of Prophet Sulaymān. In Sūrah al-Naml, upon hearing the...
مزید دیکھیں
7
0
A Siddiqui
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 38:27-40
'But the one who had knowledge of the Scripture...'
These ayat remind me that knowledge of the Scripture is empowering.
The one without the knowledge of the Scripture boasts of his power: ''I can bring it to you before you rise from this council of yours. And I am quite strong and trustworthy for this ˹task˺.'' What he promises is quite impressive. However, the one with knowledge of the Scripture simply says: 'I can bring it to you in the bli...
مزید دیکھیں
13
3
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