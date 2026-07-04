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النمل
26
27:26
الله لا الاه الا هو رب العرش العظيم ۩ ٢٦
ٱللَّهُ لَآ إِلَـٰهَ إِلَّا هُوَ رَبُّ ٱلْعَرْشِ ٱلْعَظِيمِ ۩ ٢٦
اَللّٰهُ
لَاۤ
اِلٰهَ
اِلَّا
هُوَ
رَبُّ
الْعَرْشِ
الْعَظِیْمِ
۟
وہ اللہ کہ جس کے علاوہ کوئی معبود نہیں اور جو بہت بڑے عرش کا مالک ہے
تفاسیر
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اسباق
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حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
A Siddiqui
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 2:3، 8:20، 26:27
When I read this quote by Sister YasminMogahed, it made me view the dhikr of 'La illaha il Allah' in a totally new light:
'The process of first emptying the heart can be found in the beginning half of the shahada (declaration of faith).' Yasmin Mogahed
When you do this dhikr, imagine that every time you say 'La illaha' your heart is emptying out all that is distracting it from Allah, like a cup spilling out its contents.
And when you say 'il ...
مزید دیکھیں
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