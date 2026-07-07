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الجن
5
72:5
وانا ظننا ان لن تقول الانس والجن على الله كذبا ٥
وَأَنَّا ظَنَنَّآ أَن لَّن تَقُولَ ٱلْإِنسُ وَٱلْجِنُّ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ كَذِبًۭا ٥
وَّاَنَّا
ظَنَنَّاۤ
اَنْ
لَّنْ
تَقُوْلَ
الْاِنْسُ
وَالْجِنُّ
عَلَی
اللّٰهِ
كَذِبًا
۟ۙ
اور یہ کہ ہم تو اس گمان میں رہے کہ جن اور انسان اللہ پر ہرگز کوئی جھوٹ نہیں باندھیں گے۔
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حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Ajialonline
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 5:72
'Assume the best regarding them [i.e., those transmitting religious knowledge], perhaps thinking that none would dare fabricate lies against Allah, the Lord of the Worlds.
However, the crucial pedagogical lesson ( ad-dars at-tarbawi) here is the absolute necessity of verification and authentication (at-tathabbut) in matters pertaining to the Religion (ad-Dīn), and the imperative of acquiring knowledge (al-'ilm) exclusively from trustworthy and r...
مزید دیکھیں
12
4
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