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الفاتحة
2
1:2
الحمد لله رب العالمين ٢
ٱلْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ رَبِّ ٱلْعَـٰلَمِينَ ٢
اَلْحَمْدُ
لِلّٰهِ
رَبِّ
الْعٰلَمِیْنَ
۟ۙ
کل شکر اور کل ثنا اللہ کے لیے ہے جو تمام جہانوں کا پروردگار اور مالک ہے۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Ali Ali
فالو
2 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 2:1
Bismillah.
As my teacher reached for his water bottle and casually took a sip—likely without giving it a second thought—a thought suddenly crossed my mind.
How would I feel if I gave someone not only water, but their entire life and every blessing within it, only for them to take it without a word of thanks? Not even the slightest sign of gratitude.
Even when something is given purely for the sake of Allah, expressing thanks is basic good char...
مزید دیکھیں
21
2
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
فالو
5 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 156:2، 2:1
Bismillah
For me, it feels like everything circles around two kalimāt:
“Alhamdulillāhi Rabbil-‘Ālamīn.”
All praise belongs to Allah, Lord of all worlds.
And:
“Innā lillāhi wa innā ilayhi rāji‘ūn.”
Surely we belong to Allah, and surely to Him we return.
One teaches me how to receive life.
The other teaches me how to release it.
One rises from gratitude when something beautiful reaches my hands.
The other steadies me when something slips away...
مزید دیکھیں
31
4
تدبر کمیونٹی کو دریافت کریں
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