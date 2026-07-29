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البقرة
93
2:93
واذ اخذنا ميثاقكم ورفعنا فوقكم الطور خذوا ما اتيناكم بقوة واسمعوا قالوا سمعنا وعصينا واشربوا في قلوبهم العجل بكفرهم قل بيسما يامركم به ايمانكم ان كنتم مومنين ٩٣
وَإِذْ أَخَذْنَا مِيثَـٰقَكُمْ وَرَفَعْنَا فَوْقَكُمُ ٱلطُّورَ خُذُوا۟ مَآ ءَاتَيْنَـٰكُم بِقُوَّةٍۢ وَٱسْمَعُوا۟ ۖ قَالُوا۟ سَمِعْنَا وَعَصَيْنَا وَأُشْرِبُوا۟ فِى قُلُوبِهِمُ ٱلْعِجْلَ بِكُفْرِهِمْ ۚ قُلْ بِئْسَمَا يَأْمُرُكُم بِهِۦٓ إِيمَـٰنُكُمْ إِن كُنتُم مُّؤْمِنِينَ ٩٣
وَاِذْ
اَخَذْنَا
مِیْثَاقَكُمْ
وَرَفَعْنَا
فَوْقَكُمُ
الطُّوْرَ ؕ
خُذُوْا
مَاۤ
اٰتَیْنٰكُمْ
بِقُوَّةٍ
وَّاسْمَعُوْا ؕ
قَالُوْا
سَمِعْنَا
وَعَصَیْنَا ۗ
وَاُشْرِبُوْا
فِیْ
قُلُوْبِهِمُ
الْعِجْلَ
بِكُفْرِهِمْ ؕ
قُلْ
بِئْسَمَا
یَاْمُرُكُمْ
بِهٖۤ
اِیْمَانُكُمْ
اِنْ
كُنْتُمْ
مُّؤْمِنِیْنَ
۟
اور یاد کرو جبکہ ہم نے تم سے عہد لیا تھا اور تمہارے اوپر کوہ طور کو معلق کردیا تھا پکڑو اس کو جو ہم نے تم کو دیا ہے مضبوطی کے ساتھ اور سنو ! انہوں نے کہا ہم نے سنا اور نافرمانی کی اور پلا دی گئی ان کے دلوں میں بچھڑے کی محبت ان کے اس کفر کی پاداش میں کہیے : بہت ہی بری ہیں یہ باتیں جن کا حکم دے رہا ہے تمہیں تمہارا ایمان اگر تم مؤمن ہو
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Sehrish Ilyas
فالو
30 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 93:2
یہودیوں کی سرکشی: اللہ کے عہد کے بعد
اللہ تعالیٰ نے یہودیوں کو ان کی غلطیوں کی یاد دہانی کروائی—اللہ کے عہد کو توڑنا، حد سے تجاوز کرنا اور نافرمانی—جب اس نے ان کے سروں کے اوپر کوہِ طور کو بلند کر دیا، تاکہ وہ اس عہد کو مضبوطی سے تھام لیں۔
انہوں نے کہا:
قَالُوا سَمِعْنَا وَعَصَيْنَا
“ہم نے سنا اور نافرمانی کی۔”
اور فرمایا:
وَأُشْرِبُوا فِي قُلُوبِهِمُ الْعِجْلَ بِكُفْرِهِمْ
“اور ان کے دلوں میں ان کے کفر کی وجہ سے بچھڑے کی محبت رچا دی گئی۔”
ا...
مزید دیکھیں
4
1
ekaterina myachina
فالو
6 دنوں پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 93:2، 285:2-286
From Recitation to Reflection
"We Hear and We Obey"
Fajr Prayer · Surah Al-Baqarah (2:285–286)
Sometimes it is not a single verse that stays with you, but the way a passage unfolds.
The closing verses of Surah al-Baqarah begin with a declaration of faith.
آمَنَ الرَّسُولُ بِمَا أُنزِلَ إِلَيْهِ مِن رَّبِّهِ وَالْمُؤْمِنُونَ
"The Messenger has believed in what was revealed to him from his Lord, and so have the believers." (2:285)
Then comes one...
مزید دیکھیں
10
0
Sherene Mansor
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 93:2، 138:2
Powerful imagery is another tool that brings Quranic lessons to life.
'The love of the calf'.
'The colour of Allah'.
2 vivid images for 2 distinct realities.
Which one would i like to have?
Which one should dictate the way i live my life?
I earnestly hope that Allah SWT will keep me committed to one and protect me from the other
Aamiin.
#DivineBookClub
Week 2
9
2
sabah firdous
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 93:2
Love of something unlawful takes root in our hearts when we disbelieve.
So the further I move away from Allah, the more the love of unlawful things will find room in my heart.
Ya Rabbi! Cleanse my heart of all that takes me away from you and fill my heart with Your remembrance and Your Love and Sincerity. Ameen
13
3
tareq abed
فالو
7 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 93:2
Here the Qur’an narrates to us an incident with the Children of Israel. Of course, commentators note that the Qur’an does not imply that the statement 'we hear and disobey' was actually vocalised by the Israelites, since the mountain did not fall on them and their descendants exist today. The point that the Qur’an is making is that their actions reflected this very attitude of 'hearing and disobeying', hence the statement 'And their hearts absorb...
مزید دیکھیں
17
1
ekaterina myachina
فالو
10 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 91:2-93
The Calf Within the Heart
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:91–93) through the Hadith
The ayahs move from rejection to the condition of the heart itself.
Not only refusing revelation,
but the heart becoming attached to what it cannot easily let go of.
The Qur’an says:
﴿وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمْ آمِنُوا بِمَا أَنزَلَ اللَّهُ قَالُوا نُؤْمِنُ بِمَا أُنزِلَ عَلَيْنَا﴾
“And when they are told, ‘Believe in what Allah has sent down,’ they say, ‘We believe only in ...
مزید دیکھیں
9
2
Angela Purely Muslimah
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 92:2-93
This Reflection is in 2 parts:
1. The Worship of the Calf: A Symbol of Worldly Attachments
In Surah Al-Baqarah (2:92-93), Allah tells us about Bani Israel:
'And indeed Moses came to you with clear proofs, yet you took the calf (for worship) after he left, and you were wrongdoers.'
Despite being given miracles and clear guidance, their love of the calf remained deeply rooted in their hearts, leading them to disobedience. The calf was not just ...
مزید دیکھیں
11
2
sabah firdous
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 90:2-96
'They will be clinging to life more than Polytheists'
This is said about people who resented the prophets chosen by Allah.
' resenting Allah for granting His grace to whoever He wills of His servants!'
It reminds me of Iblees and Adam (peace be upon him).
Is the root of all evil, jealousy and resentment?
Just a few verses later Allah relieves us with
'.... Allah selects whoever He wills for His mercy. And Allah is the Lord of infinite bounty.' (...
مزید دیکھیں
13
3
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