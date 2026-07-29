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البقرة
92
2:92
۞ ولقد جاءكم موسى بالبينات ثم اتخذتم العجل من بعده وانتم ظالمون ٩٢
۞ وَلَقَدْ جَآءَكُم مُّوسَىٰ بِٱلْبَيِّنَـٰتِ ثُمَّ ٱتَّخَذْتُمُ ٱلْعِجْلَ مِنۢ بَعْدِهِۦ وَأَنتُمْ ظَـٰلِمُونَ ٩٢
وَلَقَدْ
جَآءَكُمْ
مُّوْسٰی
بِالْبَیِّنٰتِ
ثُمَّ
اتَّخَذْتُمُ
الْعِجْلَ
مِنْ
بَعْدِهٖ
وَاَنْتُمْ
ظٰلِمُوْنَ
۟
) اور آ چکے تمہارے پاس موسیٰ ؑ صریح معجزے اور واضح تعلیمات لے کر ٖ) پھر تم نے اس کی غیر حاضری میں بچھڑے کو اپنا معبود بنا لیا) اور تم ظالم ہو
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
ekaterina myachina
فالو
10 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 91:2-93
The Calf Within the Heart
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:91–93) through the Hadith
The ayahs move from rejection to the condition of the heart itself.
Not only refusing revelation,
but the heart becoming attached to what it cannot easily let go of.
The Qur’an says:
﴿وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمْ آمِنُوا بِمَا أَنزَلَ اللَّهُ قَالُوا نُؤْمِنُ بِمَا أُنزِلَ عَلَيْنَا﴾
“And when they are told, ‘Believe in what Allah has sent down,’ they say, ‘We believe only in ...
مزید دیکھیں
9
2
Angela Purely Muslimah
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 92:2-93
This Reflection is in 2 parts:
1. The Worship of the Calf: A Symbol of Worldly Attachments
In Surah Al-Baqarah (2:92-93), Allah tells us about Bani Israel:
'And indeed Moses came to you with clear proofs, yet you took the calf (for worship) after he left, and you were wrongdoers.'
Despite being given miracles and clear guidance, their love of the calf remained deeply rooted in their hearts, leading them to disobedience. The calf was not just ...
مزید دیکھیں
11
2
sabah firdous
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 90:2-96
'They will be clinging to life more than Polytheists'
This is said about people who resented the prophets chosen by Allah.
' resenting Allah for granting His grace to whoever He wills of His servants!'
It reminds me of Iblees and Adam (peace be upon him).
Is the root of all evil, jealousy and resentment?
Just a few verses later Allah relieves us with
'.... Allah selects whoever He wills for His mercy. And Allah is the Lord of infinite bounty.' (...
مزید دیکھیں
13
3
تدبر کمیونٹی کو دریافت کریں
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