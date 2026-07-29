سائن ان کریں۔
سائن ان کریں۔
سائن ان کریں۔
زبان منتخب کریں۔
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
البقرة
90
2:90
بيسما اشتروا به انفسهم ان يكفروا بما انزل الله بغيا ان ينزل الله من فضله على من يشاء من عباده فباءوا بغضب على غضب وللكافرين عذاب مهين ٩٠
بِئْسَمَا ٱشْتَرَوْا۟ بِهِۦٓ أَنفُسَهُمْ أَن يَكْفُرُوا۟ بِمَآ أَنزَلَ ٱللَّهُ بَغْيًا أَن يُنَزِّلَ ٱللَّهُ مِن فَضْلِهِۦ عَلَىٰ مَن يَشَآءُ مِنْ عِبَادِهِۦ ۖ فَبَآءُو بِغَضَبٍ عَلَىٰ غَضَبٍۢ ۚ وَلِلْكَـٰفِرِينَ عَذَابٌۭ مُّهِينٌۭ ٩٠
بِئْسَمَا
اشْتَرَوْا
بِهٖۤ
اَنْفُسَهُمْ
اَنْ
یَّكْفُرُوْا
بِمَاۤ
اَنْزَلَ
اللّٰهُ
بَغْیًا
اَنْ
یُّنَزِّلَ
اللّٰهُ
مِنْ
فَضْلِهٖ
عَلٰی
مَنْ
یَّشَآءُ
مِنْ
عِبَادِهٖ ۚ
فَبَآءُوْ
بِغَضَبٍ
عَلٰی
غَضَبٍ ؕ
وَلِلْكٰفِرِیْنَ
عَذَابٌ
مُّهِیْنٌ
۟
بہت بری شے ہے جس کے عوض انہوں نے اپنی جانوں کو فروخت کردیا کہ وہ انکار کر رہے ہیں اس ہدایت کا جو اللہ نے نازل کی ہے صرف اس ضد کی بنا پر کہ اللہ تعالیٰ نازل فرماتا ہے اپنے فضل (وحی و رسالت) میں سے اپنے بندوں میں سے جس پر چاہتا ہے۔ تو وہ لوٹے غضب پر غضب لے کر اور ایسے کافروں کے لیے سخت ذلتّ آمیز عذاب ہے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Maryam Nazar
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 40:4، 90:2
Reflection made by sister few hours back made me to ponder on this verse .....jazakallah khair dear sister...
With Allah’s help, mercy and bounty, if we believers can absorb this verse to our hearts, there wont be any room for jealousy and resentment.
Focussing on the blessings of others, if we are envious, means that we are not happy or content with what Allah has given them. How can we even think that Allah has blessed them more than us when ...
مزید دیکھیں
10
0
ekaterina myachina
فالو
10 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 89:2-90
What They Recognized
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:89–90) through the Hadith
Sometimes recognition comes before surrender.
The people described in these ayahs had long been waiting for a prophet.
Early scholars mention that some among Bani Israil recognized signs of the Prophet ﷺ from earlier revelation, prayed for victory through him, and spoke of his coming before he was sent.
Then comes the painful turn:
﴿وَلَمَّا جَاءَهُم مَّا عَرَفُوا كَفَرُو...
مزید دیکھیں
6
3
sabah firdous
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 90:2-96
'They will be clinging to life more than Polytheists'
This is said about people who resented the prophets chosen by Allah.
' resenting Allah for granting His grace to whoever He wills of His servants!'
It reminds me of Iblees and Adam (peace be upon him).
Is the root of all evil, jealousy and resentment?
Just a few verses later Allah relieves us with
'.... Allah selects whoever He wills for His mercy. And Allah is the Lord of infinite bounty.' (...
مزید دیکھیں
13
3
تدبر کمیونٹی کو دریافت کریں
پچھلی آیت
اگلی آیت