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البقرة
77
2:77
اولا يعلمون ان الله يعلم ما يسرون وما يعلنون ٧٧
أَوَلَا يَعْلَمُونَ أَنَّ ٱللَّهَ يَعْلَمُ مَا يُسِرُّونَ وَمَا يُعْلِنُونَ ٧٧
اَوَلَا
یَعْلَمُوْنَ
اَنَّ
اللّٰهَ
یَعْلَمُ
مَا
یُسِرُّوْنَ
وَمَا
یُعْلِنُوْنَ
۟
اور کیا یہ جانتے نہیں ہیں کہ اللہ کو تو معلوم ہے وہ سب کچھ بھی جو وہ چھپاتے ہیں اور وہ سب کچھ بھی جسے وہ ظاہر کرتے ہیں۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Naveela Meral
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 77:2
If we mute the music while watching videos in Ramadan, then why not do this in the other months? Allah is always watching.
If we give time to reading the Quran everyday in Ramadan, why not continue this throughout the year? The Qura'n is a guide for life.
If we control our tongue and anger in Ramadan why not do this in other months?
Kindness is always valuable.
If we give more charity in Ramadan, why not be giving throughout the year?
Charity ...
مزید دیکھیں
20
2
A Siddiqui
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 77:2، 14:67، 9:91-10
When a thought about something impermissible comes into your mind, do not dwell on it. Imagine it as a car passing by on a road. Let it keep driving. Let it pass through. You can't eliminate the cars altogether, but you are fully capable of letting them pass by. What happens if that car slams its brakes? There will be a traffic jam, maybe even an accident. No benefit will come from allowing that car to stop. Let the cars keep passing through, one...
مزید دیکھیں
56
18
ekaterina myachina
فالو
11 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 76:2-77
What Truth Requires
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:76–77) through the Hadith
The verses move between what is said openly and what is spoken in private:
﴿وَإِذَا لَقُوا۟ ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ قَالُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا وَإِذَا خَلَا بَعْضُهُمْ إِلَىٰ بَعْضٍ قَالُوٓا۟ أَتُحَدِّثُونَهُم بِمَا فَتَحَ ٱللَّهُ عَلَيْكُمْ لِيُحَآجُّوكُم بِهِۦ عِندَ رَبِّكُمْ﴾ “And when they meet those who believe, they say, ‘We believe.’ But when they are alone with one another, they ...
مزید دیکھیں
6
2
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