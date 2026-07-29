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البقرة
66
2:66
فجعلناها نكالا لما بين يديها وما خلفها وموعظة للمتقين ٦٦
فَجَعَلْنَـٰهَا نَكَـٰلًۭا لِّمَا بَيْنَ يَدَيْهَا وَمَا خَلْفَهَا وَمَوْعِظَةًۭ لِّلْمُتَّقِينَ ٦٦
فَجَعَلْنٰهَا
نَكَالًا
لِّمَا
بَیْنَ
یَدَیْهَا
وَمَا
خَلْفَهَا
وَمَوْعِظَةً
لِّلْمُتَّقِیْنَ
۟
پھر ہم نے اس (واقعہ کو یا اس بستی) کو عبرت کا سامان بنا دیا ان کے لیے بھی جو سامنے موجود تھے (اس زمانے کے لوگ) اور ان کے لیے بھی جو بعد میں آنے والے تھے اور ایک نصیحت (اور سبق آموزی کی بات) بنا دیا اہل تقویٰ کے لیے۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
ekaterina myachina
فالو
11 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 163:7، 65:2-66
Near the Boundary
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:65–2:66) through the Hadith
One detail from the longer Qur’anic account of the story keeps returning to me:
the fish appeared most visibly on the very day they were forbidden to catch them.
﴿وَيَوْمَ سَبْتِهِمْ شُرَّعًا﴾
“And on the day of their Sabbath, the fish came openly to them...” — 7:163
The command itself was clear.
The struggle emerged in the human desire to approach what had been forbidden.
...
مزید دیکھیں
9
3
Nuzhath Fatima
فالو
21 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 65:2-66
Upon contemplating the story of the people of Sabt, I found myself pondering how I would react in a similar situation. Would I succumb to temptation and catch the fish (first group), advise others against disobedience, (second group), or remain neutral and let them do what they want (third group) This narrative resonates with our everyday struggles, where we're often torn between adhering to our principles and yielding to enticing alternatives.
...
مزید دیکھیں
17
2
Tanzim Faruque Aditi (sister)
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 59:2-73
Ayat 59-73
Ayat 59-73 Allah reminds the Israelites how they were not just ungrateful at the same time extremely disrespectful, and they had the audacity to mock Allah is so many ways, that again in the presence of a Prophet. They ridiculed Allah's orders, tried to humiliate Allah's messenger.
They received the blessings and rejected saying those were not good enough. Yet Allah granted what they wanted through His prophet.
Amidst all these in...
مزید دیکھیں
9
0
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