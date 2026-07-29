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البقرة
62
2:62
ان الذين امنوا والذين هادوا والنصارى والصابيين من امن بالله واليوم الاخر وعمل صالحا فلهم اجرهم عند ربهم ولا خوف عليهم ولا هم يحزنون ٦٢
إِنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ وَٱلَّذِينَ هَادُوا۟ وَٱلنَّصَـٰرَىٰ وَٱلصَّـٰبِـِٔينَ مَنْ ءَامَنَ بِٱللَّهِ وَٱلْيَوْمِ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِ وَعَمِلَ صَـٰلِحًۭا فَلَهُمْ أَجْرُهُمْ عِندَ رَبِّهِمْ وَلَا خَوْفٌ عَلَيْهِمْ وَلَا هُمْ يَحْزَنُونَ ٦٢
اِنَّ
الَّذِیْنَ
اٰمَنُوْا
وَالَّذِیْنَ
هَادُوْا
وَالنَّصٰرٰی
وَالصّٰبِـِٕیْنَ
مَنْ
اٰمَنَ
بِاللّٰهِ
وَالْیَوْمِ
الْاٰخِرِ
وَعَمِلَ
صَالِحًا
فَلَهُمْ
اَجْرُهُمْ
عِنْدَ
رَبِّهِمْ ۪ۚ
وَلَا
خَوْفٌ
عَلَیْهِمْ
وَلَا
هُمْ
یَحْزَنُوْنَ
۟
یقیناً جو لوگ ایمان لائے اور جو یہودی ہوگئے اور نصرانی اور صابی جو کوئی بھی ایمان لایا (ان میں سے) اللہ پر اور یوم آخر پر اور اس نے اچھے عمل کیے تو ان کے لیے (محفوظ) ہے ان کا اجر ان کے رب کے پاس اور نہ ان پر کوئی خوف ہوگا اور نہ غمگین ہوں گے۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
R. Ebied
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 62:10، 13:46، 277:2، 69:5، 112:2، 35:7، 274:2، 62:2، 38:2، 48:6، 61:39
Quranic Remedies to Overcome Fear and Sadness
Amidst difficult world news and tragedies as well as daily trials that we may experience, whom are those that can overcome fear and sadness, in this world and the next?
One of the ways these emotions are interpreted in the Quran is fear of what is yet to come and sadness is about what has passed in this world. While these verses don't negate the reality that we will feel fear or sadness as human be...
مزید دیکھیں
26
1
Tanzim Faruque Aditi (sister)
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 59:2-73
Ayat 59-73
Ayat 59-73 Allah reminds the Israelites how they were not just ungrateful at the same time extremely disrespectful, and they had the audacity to mock Allah is so many ways, that again in the presence of a Prophet. They ridiculed Allah's orders, tried to humiliate Allah's messenger.
They received the blessings and rejected saying those were not good enough. Yet Allah granted what they wanted through His prophet.
Amidst all these in...
مزید دیکھیں
9
0
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