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البقرة
60
2:60
۞ واذ استسقى موسى لقومه فقلنا اضرب بعصاك الحجر فانفجرت منه اثنتا عشرة عينا قد علم كل اناس مشربهم كلوا واشربوا من رزق الله ولا تعثوا في الارض مفسدين ٦٠
۞ وَإِذِ ٱسْتَسْقَىٰ مُوسَىٰ لِقَوْمِهِۦ فَقُلْنَا ٱضْرِب بِّعَصَاكَ ٱلْحَجَرَ ۖ فَٱنفَجَرَتْ مِنْهُ ٱثْنَتَا عَشْرَةَ عَيْنًۭا ۖ قَدْ عَلِمَ كُلُّ أُنَاسٍۢ مَّشْرَبَهُمْ ۖ كُلُوا۟ وَٱشْرَبُوا۟ مِن رِّزْقِ ٱللَّهِ وَلَا تَعْثَوْا۟ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ مُفْسِدِينَ ٦٠
وَاِذِ
اسْتَسْقٰی
مُوْسٰی
لِقَوْمِهٖ
فَقُلْنَا
اضْرِبْ
بِّعَصَاكَ
الْحَجَرَ ؕ
فَانْفَجَرَتْ
مِنْهُ
اثْنَتَا
عَشْرَةَ
عَیْنًا ؕ
قَدْ
عَلِمَ
كُلُّ
اُنَاسٍ
مَّشْرَبَهُمْ ؕ
كُلُوْا
وَاشْرَبُوْا
مِنْ
رِّزْقِ
اللّٰهِ
وَلَا
تَعْثَوْا
فِی
الْاَرْضِ
مُفْسِدِیْنَ
۟
اور جب پانی مانگا موسیٰ نے اپنی قوم کے لیے تو ہم نے کہا ضرب لگاؤ اپنے عصا سے چٹان پر تو اس سے بارہ چشمے پھوٹ بہے ہر قبیلے نے اپنا گھاٹ جان لیا (اور معینّ کرلیا) (گویا ان سے یہ کہہ دیا گیا کہ) کھاؤ اور پیو اللہ کے رزق میں سے اور زمین میں فساد مچاتے نہ پھرو۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Parveen Ahmed
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 63:26، 117:7، 60:2
Where is your Staff? 🥢
Bismillah
In Surah Al Baqarah ayah 60 Allah said to Musa (as),' Strike with your staff on the stone'
In Surah Al Araf ayah 117 Allah says, 'We inspired to Moses, 'Throw your staff,' and at once it devoured what they were falsifying.
In Surah As Shura ayah 63 Allah says to Musa,' strike with your staff the sea ..and it parted and each portion was like a great towering mountain '
In the all above situation what do u s...
مزید دیکھیں
14
4
ekaterina myachina
فالو
12 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 60:2-61
The Heart That Keeps Looking Elsewhere
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:60–61) through the Hadith
In these verses, water emerges from stone.
وَإِذِ اسْتَسْقَىٰ مُوسَىٰ لِقَوْمِهِ فَقُلْنَا اضْرِب بِّعَصَاكَ الْحَجَرَ ۖ فَانفَجَرَتْ مِنْهُ اثْنَتَا عَشْرَةَ عَيْنًا
“And [recall] when Musa prayed for water for his people, and We said: ‘Strike the stone with your staff,’ and twelve springs burst forth from it...”— 2:60
Even the image itself feels overwhelm...
مزید دیکھیں
10
2
Tanzim Faruque Aditi (sister)
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 59:2-73
Ayat 59-73
Ayat 59-73 Allah reminds the Israelites how they were not just ungrateful at the same time extremely disrespectful, and they had the audacity to mock Allah is so many ways, that again in the presence of a Prophet. They ridiculed Allah's orders, tried to humiliate Allah's messenger.
They received the blessings and rejected saying those were not good enough. Yet Allah granted what they wanted through His prophet.
Amidst all these in...
مزید دیکھیں
9
0
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