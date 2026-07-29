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البقرة
52
2:52
ثم عفونا عنكم من بعد ذالك لعلكم تشكرون ٥٢
ثُمَّ عَفَوْنَا عَنكُم مِّنۢ بَعْدِ ذَٰلِكَ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَشْكُرُونَ ٥٢
ثُمَّ
عَفَوْنَا
عَنْكُمْ
مِّنْ
بَعْدِ
ذٰلِكَ
لَعَلَّكُمْ
تَشْكُرُوْنَ
۟
پھر ہم نے تمہیں اس کے بعد بھی معاف کیا تاکہ تم شکر کرو
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
Rahmah Salako
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 52:2
Gratitude, Obedience and Forgiveness
Then after that We forgave you so that you might be grateful. (Q2:52)
Allah created everything as a means of seeking nearness to Him.
Thus, His forgiveness and pardon are means of drawing us closer to Him.
'Every obedient person, to the extent of his obedience, is thankful for the means he uses in that obedience as these are blessings from God' Imam al-Ghazali
We are creatures endowed with choices. You wi...
مزید دیکھیں
11
1
Eman Fatima
فالو
11 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 47:2-54
Today I watched the TV series for so long, from morning to Duhr time. I was feeling guilty, but I let the feeling go and was regretting it later that I had wasted my time and it's not going to work for me in akhirah, so....,i opened the Quran, and started reading from where I left [Surah Baqarah: 47]. Allah says, "O Bani Israel, remember My blessings on you," and I felt that Allah was saying this to me, "Eman, remember the blessings of your Lord...
مزید دیکھیں
24
4
ekaterina myachina
فالو
12 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 51:2-52
What Is No Longer Held
Reading Surah Al-Baqarah (2:51–52) through the Hadith
There are moments when something begins to slip—
even when nothing outward has changed,
and it is hardly noticed at first.
وَإِذْ وَٰعَدْنَا مُوسَىٰٓ أَرْبَعِينَ لَيْلَةًۭ
“And [recall] when We appointed for Musa forty nights…” (2:51)
A known absence.
A fixed time—clear, defined.
Nothing uncertain in what had been set.
ثُمَّ ٱتَّخَذْتُمُ ٱلْعِجْلَ مِنۢ بَعْدِهِۦ وَأَن...
مزید دیکھیں
10
6
Omodara Jellilah Adediran
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 49:2-54
Bismillahi Rahmani Raheem
Going though these verses and reflecting on how many times the children of Israel had to be reminded of the favours of God upon them struck something in me. Why would we have these written and so detailed in the Qur'an if not to serve as a reminder and warning for us too. I applied this to my life and thought about all the things that God has done for me that I've forgotten,all the times He saved me,all the times He ga...
مزید دیکھیں
14
4
Nadrah
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 51:2-52
These verses somehow insured me, who are sinful and worthless to the eyes of humans that no matter how bad my past and mistakes were, turn to Allah and ask for His forgiveness. Remember to not lose hope and always believe that everything happened for a reason. The mistakes you made then might be the reason which makes your faith stronger now.
9
3
تدبر کمیونٹی کو دریافت کریں
پچھلی آیت
اگلی آیت