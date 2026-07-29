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البقرة
50
2:50
واذ فرقنا بكم البحر فانجيناكم واغرقنا ال فرعون وانتم تنظرون ٥٠
وَإِذْ فَرَقْنَا بِكُمُ ٱلْبَحْرَ فَأَنجَيْنَـٰكُمْ وَأَغْرَقْنَآ ءَالَ فِرْعَوْنَ وَأَنتُمْ تَنظُرُونَ ٥٠
وَاِذْ
فَرَقْنَا
بِكُمُ
الْبَحْرَ
فَاَنْجَیْنٰكُمْ
وَاَغْرَقْنَاۤ
اٰلَ
فِرْعَوْنَ
وَاَنْتُمْ
تَنْظُرُوْنَ
۟
اور یاد کرو جبکہ ہم نے تمہاری خاطر سمندر کو (یا دریا کو) پھاڑدیا پھر تمہیں تو نجات دے دی اور فرعون کے لوگوں کو غرق کردیا جبکہ تم دیکھ رہے تھے۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
noor jahan
فالو
3 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 50:2
سمندر پھٹا۔
فَرَقْنَا بِكُمُ الْبَحْرَ
ہم نے تمہارے لیے سمندر کو پھاڑ دیا۔
یہ لمحہ سوچو۔
آگے سمندر۔ پیچھے فرعون کی فوج۔ کوئی راستہ نہیں۔
اور پھر پانی دو حصوں میں۔ راستہ بن گیا۔
فَاَنْجَيْنٰكُمْ : ہم نے بچایا۔
وَاَغْرَقْنَآ اٰلَ فِرْعَوْنَ : اور فرعون والوں کو ڈبو دیا۔
ایک ہی پانی : ایک کے لیے راستہ، دوسرے کے لیے قبر۔
وَاَنْتُمْ تَنْظُرُوْنَ
اور تم دیکھ رہے تھے۔
یعنی آنکھوں کے سامنے ہوا۔ خود دیکھا۔ اللہ کی قدرت اپنی آنکھوں سے دیکھی۔
اتنا بڑا م...
مزید دیکھیں
3
0
Rex River
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 50:2
This verse gives me motivation that when Allah's help come, it can come by breaking the mountains, splitting the seas, breaching through anything that seems impenetrable. It is just that we should never lose hope in Allah and do not doubt either that if he will help me or not. Allah's help is always near. When Allah's help comes, it will not follow any rules and won't be restricted by any barriers of science. A divine help can come in any form an...
مزید دیکھیں
7
0
Mahjabeen Ahmad
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 50:2
Allāh is reminding Bani Isra’il of His favours upon them. How He freed them from Firawn and made a way out by parting the sea.
We know Allāh is addressing Bani Isra’il because He explicitly mentions them by name in verse 40
يَـٰبَنِىٓ إِسْرَٰٓءِيلَ ٱذْكُرُوا۟ نِعْمَتِىَ ٱلَّتِىٓ أَنْعَمْتُ عَلَيْكُمْ وَأَوْفُوا۟ بِعَهْدِىٓ أُوفِ بِعَهْدِكُمْ وَإِيَّـٰىَ فَٱرْهَبُونِ
O children of Israel! Remember My favours upon you. Fulfil your covenant an...
مزید دیکھیں
12
10
Sajid Bhutta
فالو
7 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 50:2
میں پوسٹ کیا گیا
Muslim Student Organization & Women in Islam CCNY
I wish I could freeze time and go back to the time where Musa was standing in front of the sea with his people behind him.
If I could ask him, how do you think Allah will save you from this situation?
Musa didn't know how Allah was going to save him. Maybe the logical way to think was maybe he and his people will float over the water, or maybe a ship will come and save them. Or maybe like he was carried on a basket as a child Allah, will pro...
مزید دیکھیں
17
1
Eman Fatima
فالو
11 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 47:2-54
Today I watched the TV series for so long, from morning to Duhr time. I was feeling guilty, but I let the feeling go and was regretting it later that I had wasted my time and it's not going to work for me in akhirah, so....,i opened the Quran, and started reading from where I left [Surah Baqarah: 47]. Allah says, "O Bani Israel, remember My blessings on you," and I felt that Allah was saying this to me, "Eman, remember the blessings of your Lord...
مزید دیکھیں
24
4
ekaterina myachina
فالو
12 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 49:2-50
A Way Where There Was None
Reading Surah Al-Baqarah (2:49–50) through the Hadith
Waking before dawn for quite moments of tahajjud,
I found myself drawn back to the next ayat from Surah Al-Baqarah.
And unexpectedly, they seemed to meet something already present.
There are moments that remain,
not because they were fully grasped at the time,
but because they were lived through—
moments that carry a certain weight,
even when the details begin...
مزید دیکھیں
11
2
Omodara Jellilah Adediran
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 49:2-54
Bismillahi Rahmani Raheem
Going though these verses and reflecting on how many times the children of Israel had to be reminded of the favours of God upon them struck something in me. Why would we have these written and so detailed in the Qur'an if not to serve as a reminder and warning for us too. I applied this to my life and thought about all the things that God has done for me that I've forgotten,all the times He saved me,all the times He ga...
مزید دیکھیں
14
4
A Siddiqui
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 11:69-12، 87:21-88، 49:2-50
Human beings can't breathe in water. Human beings also can't survive without water.
Being submerged in water can kill us. And not having water to drink can also kill us.
Allah put us on this earth that is about 75% water. A very small amount of that is drinkable. The majority of it is dangerous for us to drink.
Isn't that interesting?
Also, water has been a test for some of the Prophets:
- Noah (a) was commanded to build a ship in order to...
مزید دیکھیں
30
22
Noorr Sahar
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 47:2-50
Gratitude is such a wide spectrum term and the most important practice that we don't value as it should be.
In surah baqara Allah says,' oh children of Israel,recall my favours that I had done unto you and I gave you superiority over the world'
Bani Israel were chosen of Allah for guidance but they were ungrateful.
I was thinking what made them ungrateful? They saw very clear signs from seeing Fira'un drowning in the sea to Man o salwa & 1...
مزید دیکھیں
9
1
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