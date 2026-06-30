سائن ان کریں۔
سائن ان کریں۔
سائن ان کریں۔
زبان منتخب کریں۔
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
البقرة
5
2:5
اولايك على هدى من ربهم واولايك هم المفلحون ٥
أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ عَلَىٰ هُدًۭى مِّن رَّبِّهِمْ ۖ وَأُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ هُمُ ٱلْمُفْلِحُونَ ٥
اُولٰٓىِٕكَ
عَلٰی
هُدًی
مِّنْ
رَّبِّهِمْ ۗ
وَاُولٰٓىِٕكَ
هُمُ
الْمُفْلِحُوْنَ
۟
یہی وہ لوگ ہیں جو اپنے رب کی طرف سے ہدایت پر ہیں اور یہی وہ لوگ ہیں جو فلاح پانے والے ہیں۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
sabiha fatma
فالو
10 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 5:2
Being given the chance to be able sit and to be able to read and to be able to comprehend these beautiful verses, having been given the chance so that these verses touch the heart, is SO BIG of a blessing we take for granted. thank you; I'm indescribably grateful ya rabb. thank you for giving me the chance to sit, read, understand and reflect on such beautiful words of yours. i love you; please never let me go back to my old ways
22
1
ekaterina myachina
فالو
14 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 152:2، 37:2، 282:2، 5:2، 2:2، 286:2، 126:2، 6:1
Between a Question and Its Answer
On entering Surah البقرة (al-Baqarah — The Cow)
There is a moment — almost imperceptible — when, as you move through the Qur’an, you pass from asking into being answered.
It does not announce itself. There is no clear boundary, no visible threshold. You turn the page, as you would in any book, and yet something in the atmosphere shifts — like stepping into a space that feels familiar, but somehow more attentiv...
مزید دیکھیں
32
10
Jasmina Ahmed
فالو
15 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 5:2
I remember having a conversation with a friend. We both work in the medical field. She told me that for her, true success would be leaving her job and staying home to raise her children with Islam. I thought this was beautiful. Raising children upon the deen is one of the most beautiful responsibilities a person can have.
But as the conversation continued, something in the tone shifted. She began speaking as though those who pursued their career...
مزید دیکھیں
14
0
Lumina
فالو
21 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 5:2
This āyah low-key exposes something we don’t like to admit: knowing the truth isn’t the same as living on it. Allah doesn’t say these people know guidance — He says they are upon it. That’s a whole lifestyle, not a mood. Most of us float around guidance when it’s convenient, then disappear when it asks for discipline. And then we wonder why life feels stuck. The verse drops the quiet formula: guidance first, success later — not the other way arou...
مزید دیکھیں
9
1
haiqa bhutta
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 6:1، 5:2، 3:2
what a beautiful connection between two surahs —at the end of Surah Al-Fatiha, we ask Allah for guidance: 'Guide us to the straight path…' And then, at the very beginning of Surah Al-Baqarah, Allah answers that prayer by saying: 'This is the Book in which there is no doubt—a guidance for those who are mindful of Allah.' SubhanAllah! He is showing us clearly that the people who are truly guided are those who have the qualities of the righteous (th...
مزید دیکھیں
20
3
Sirotum Daud
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 5:2
Life, life, life. It calls you to so much. You study and study to work, you work and work to live, you live to enjoy and enjoy.
Prayer, prayer, prayer. Commanded to pray five times a day at five different parts of the day - your study, your work and your pleasures would always have to make time for prayer.
No matter what, prayer.
It doesn't help if you so happen to live in a country that doesn't uphold the prayer. You're often having to make...
مزید دیکھیں
13
5
Ibra Ahmed
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 5:2
It is they who are truly guided by their Lord, and it is they who will be successful. We are reminded here to, check our definition of guidance and success. A big car isn't a success, fame isn't a success. We need to reassess how we define guidance and success in light of the Quran.
13
2
Razia Zahra
فالو
3 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:2-5
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
After Suratul Fatiha where we are encouraged to ask Allah for Guidance, one then comes to the second chapter ‘Suratul Baqara’. The preliminary verses describes who is a believer.
I always stop at these verses again and again because I think do I have all these qualities? and if I don’t then I must work for them! This is always the reflection I attain from reading them. However an...
مزید دیکھیں
23
6
Gail A Lynn
فالو
16 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 3:2-5
Reflection: what happens when we read the Quran being sure that it has no doubt in it?
We receive the necessary wisdom and guidance to 1. believe in the Unseen , 2. establish Worship, 3. spend that which is bestowed upon us through Zakat and Sadaqah, 4. believe in that which was revealed to His Holy Prophets and 5. are certain of the Herafter.
3
0
تدبر کمیونٹی کو دریافت کریں
پچھلی آیت
اگلی آیت