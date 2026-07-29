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البقرة
47
2:47
يا بني اسراييل اذكروا نعمتي التي انعمت عليكم واني فضلتكم على العالمين ٤٧
يَـٰبَنِىٓ إِسْرَٰٓءِيلَ ٱذْكُرُوا۟ نِعْمَتِىَ ٱلَّتِىٓ أَنْعَمْتُ عَلَيْكُمْ وَأَنِّى فَضَّلْتُكُمْ عَلَى ٱلْعَـٰلَمِينَ ٤٧
یٰبَنِیْۤ
اِسْرَآءِیْلَ
اذْكُرُوْا
نِعْمَتِیَ
الَّتِیْۤ
اَنْعَمْتُ
عَلَیْكُمْ
وَاَنِّیْ
فَضَّلْتُكُمْ
عَلَی
الْعٰلَمِیْنَ
۟
اے یعقوب کی اولاد ! یاد کرو میرے اس انعام کو جو میں نے تم پر کیا اور یہ کہ میں نے تمہیں فضیلت عطا کی تمام جہانوں پر۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
noor jahan
فالو
3 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 47:2
اللہ نے پھر پکارا، اے بنی اسرائیل۔
اور پھر وہی بات
اذْكُرُوْا نِعْمَتِيَ
میری نعمتیں یاد کرو۔
دوسری بار کیوں؟
کیونکہ ہم بھولتے بہت جلدی ہیں۔
اللہ نے دو آیت پہلے بھی یہی کہا تھا اور ابھی پھر کہہ رہا ہے۔
وَاَنِّيْ فَضَّلْتُكُمْ عَلَى الْعٰلَمِيْنَ
اور میں نے تمہیں دنیا والوں پر فضیلت دی۔
اللہ نے بنی اسرائیل کو نبی دیے، کتابیں دیں، معجزے دکھائے، دشمنوں سے بچایا۔
اتنا ملا پھر بھی بھول گئے۔
یار میں نے سوچا مجھے کیا ملا ہے؟
اسلام ملا۔ قرآن ملا۔ نبی ...
مزید دیکھیں
2
0
Tanzim Faruque Aditi (sister)
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 47:2
Ayat 47- 58
Ayat 40 - Remember My favours upon you.
Specific miraculous favours mentioned in
Ayat 47 - The favours I granted you and how I honoured you above the others.
And
Ayat 49 - how We delivered you from the people of Pharaoh, who afflicted you with dreadful torment, slaughtering your sons and keeping your women. That was a severe test from your Lord.
And
Ayat 50 - We parted the sea, rescued you, and drowned Pharaoh’s people before your ...
مزید دیکھیں
3
0
tareq abed
فالو
8 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 47:2، 110:3
Above the others of your time when we sent you Musa AS, but this ummah is the best in human history as mentioned in Surah Al Imran
1
0
Eman Fatima
فالو
11 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 47:2-54
Today I watched the TV series for so long, from morning to Duhr time. I was feeling guilty, but I let the feeling go and was regretting it later that I had wasted my time and it's not going to work for me in akhirah, so....,i opened the Quran, and started reading from where I left [Surah Baqarah: 47]. Allah says, "O Bani Israel, remember My blessings on you," and I felt that Allah was saying this to me, "Eman, remember the blessings of your Lord...
مزید دیکھیں
24
4
ekaterina myachina
فالو
13 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 47:2-48
What Is Yours to Carry
Reading Surah Al-Baqarah (2:47–48) through the Hadith
There were a few moments that lingered—
perhaps for someone else as well, still learning.
What these ayahs invite us to loosen our hold on.
It begins not with warning but with remembering.
يَـٰبَنِىٓ إِسْرَٰٓءِيلَ ٱذْكُرُوا۟ نِعْمَتِىَ ٱلَّتِىٓ أَنْعَمْتُ عَلَيْكُمْ
“O Children of Israel, remember My favor which I bestowed upon you…” (2:47)
Not a demand.
More lik...
مزید دیکھیں
8
0
Noorr Sahar
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 47:2-50
Gratitude is such a wide spectrum term and the most important practice that we don't value as it should be.
In surah baqara Allah says,' oh children of Israel,recall my favours that I had done unto you and I gave you superiority over the world'
Bani Israel were chosen of Allah for guidance but they were ungrateful.
I was thinking what made them ungrateful? They saw very clear signs from seeing Fira'un drowning in the sea to Man o salwa & 1...
مزید دیکھیں
9
1
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