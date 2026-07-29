سائن ان کریں۔
سائن ان کریں۔
سائن ان کریں۔
زبان منتخب کریں۔
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
البقرة
46
2:46
الذين يظنون انهم ملاقو ربهم وانهم اليه راجعون ٤٦
ٱلَّذِينَ يَظُنُّونَ أَنَّهُم مُّلَـٰقُوا۟ رَبِّهِمْ وَأَنَّهُمْ إِلَيْهِ رَٰجِعُونَ ٤٦
الَّذِیْنَ
یَظُنُّوْنَ
اَنَّهُمْ
مُّلٰقُوْا
رَبِّهِمْ
وَاَنَّهُمْ
اِلَیْهِ
رٰجِعُوْنَ
۟۠
جنہیں یہ یقین ہے کہ وہ اپنے رب سے ملاقات کرنے والے ہیں اور (جنہیں یہ یقین ہے کہ) بالآخر انہیں اسی کی طرف لوٹ کر جانا ہے
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
noor jahan
فالو
3 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 46:2
خاشعین کون ہیں؟
اللہ نے بتایا
يَظُنُّوْنَ اَنَّهُمْ مُّلٰقُوْا رَبِّهِمْ
وہ جو سمجھتے ہیں کہ اپنے رب سے ملیں گے۔
یہاں يَظُنُّوْنَ کا لفظ ہے یعنی سمجھتے ہیں، یقین رکھتے ہیں۔
یعنی یہ لوگ ہر وقت یہ بات دل میں رکھتے ہیں
ایک دن ملنا ہے۔
اللہ سے۔ آمنے سامنے۔
یہ سوچو
اگر مجھے پتہ ہو کہ کل کسی سے ملنا ہے جو سب جانتا ہے تو آج کیسے گزروں گی؟
یقیناً مختلف طرح سے۔
وَاَنَّهُمْ اِلَيْهِ رٰجِعُوْنَ
اور وہ اسی کی طرف لوٹنے والے ہیں۔
لوٹنا: گھر جانا۔
یعنی ی...
مزید دیکھیں
2
0
Sirotum Daud
فالو
10 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 34:41-36، 100:5، 45:2-46
For the past few days, Allahu-akbar, I have found myself increasingly in awe of a couple of verses the more I consider it. The more I do, the more it feels as though I've yet to understand,
{ And seek help through patience and prayer; and indeed, it is difficult except for the humbly submissive
Who are certain that they will meet their Lord and that they will return to Him. } (Qur'an, 2:45-46 }
For today, there's this incredibly simple point th...
مزید دیکھیں
7
0
ekaterina myachina
فالو
13 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 44:2-46
What You Say, and What Finds Its Place
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:44–46) through the Hadith
There are moments when words come easily—
familiar, ready, already formed.
They are spoken, shared, even taught.
أَتَأْمُرُونَ ٱلنَّاسَ بِٱلْبِرِّ وَتَنسَوْنَ أَنفُسَكُمْ وَأَنتُمْ تَتْلُونَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبَ ۚ أَفَلَا تَعْقِلُونَ
“Do you command people to righteousness and forget yourselves while you recite the Scripture? Will you not understand?” (2:44)
The...
مزید دیکھیں
4
4
Iraj Marjan
فالو
31 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 58:7، 45:2-46
When we decide to plant a new sapling in our garden, we do not simply visit a nursery and pick up any seed at random. We carefully consider the space available, examine the condition of the soil, and study the nature of the plant—its growth requirements, the season suitable for it, and, if it is a flowering plant, the beauty it will add and the benefits it will bring. Even for such a small task, we invest time and thoughtful effort.
But what if ...
مزید دیکھیں
12
2
Ali Ali
فالو
45 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 45:2-46
Bismillah
Sometimes, my īmān feels like it’s at bedrock — as if I haven’t done any deeds sincerely for the sake of Islam. And I remind myself: to truly uphold this dīn, to believe in it firmly, is a gift from Allah ﷻ. Yet, faith is not left at words alone. It requires sacrifice, effort, and deeds done purely for His sake. Without them, I feel like what I do loses its meaning.
Lately, I’ve realized this struggle is not just with my voluntary dee...
مزید دیکھیں
9
4
Saiyaf Chowdhury
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 45:2-46
Khushu is a state of humbleness that truly exceptional men can reach.
There must be a cognitive effort to acknowledge that in our times of prayer, we are declaring that the world is a fleeting place, a sojourn before the decision, wherein we are fortunate enough to be able to express and beg to our Lord for his bounty.
Abandon not your prayer lest you become a slave to passing dream.
8
2
Maryam Nazar
فالو
4 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 45:2-46
Fasting is a blessing from Allah swt to train us to be patient both internally and externally by being conscious of Allah.We can see ourselves that with Allahs mercy and help we are well capable of obeying Allah and refrain from haram as we all as halal while fasting,even if nobody is watching.While fasting we are conscious that we are under the eyes of EVER WATCHFUL.
Outside the month of Ramadan also let us train ourselves to be conscious that w...
مزید دیکھیں
3
0
Kaynat Shaikh
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 45:2-46
I find these ayahs very interesting as it shows the importance of certainty in the life of a human being. Uncertainty makes us feel lost, a lot of anxiety takes place (just look at our current situation on the pandemic.) It’s chaos. Humans need a schedule. We like to have a routine. Even the creation of Allah shows certainty to an extent (i.e the sun coming up every day.) So getting back to the ayahs. Allah says to seek help through patience and ...
مزید دیکھیں
14
4
Mohannad Hakeem
فالو
5 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 45:2-46
Day 1 Answer
A Tip for Khushu' in salat:
(For video commentary:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e30wBGI9-_Y
)
'Seek help through patience and prayer. It is indeed exacting, but not for those who are humble in their hearts, who bear in mind that they are to meet their Lord, and that to Him they are to return'
The Quran instructs us to seek help in life through the 2P’s: Patience and Prayer. And not any salat, but the salat that has khuhu, whic...
مزید دیکھیں
19
2
A Siddiqui
فالو
6 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 217:26-219، 45:2-46
In these ayat, Allah tells us that He sees our movements in prayer. Our movements in Salah are an act of obedience and submission to His commands.
Oh Allah!
When you tell us to stand, we stand.
When you tell us to bow, we bow.
When you tell us to rise again, we rise again.
When you tell us to prostrate, we prostrate.
Please forgive us our shortcomings and count us amongst those who are humbly submissive to you!
26
3
تدبر کمیونٹی کو دریافت کریں
پچھلی آیت
اگلی آیت