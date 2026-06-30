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البقرة
4
2:4
والذين يومنون بما انزل اليك وما انزل من قبلك وبالاخرة هم يوقنون ٤
وَٱلَّذِينَ يُؤْمِنُونَ بِمَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْكَ وَمَآ أُنزِلَ مِن قَبْلِكَ وَبِٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ هُمْ يُوقِنُونَ ٤
وَالَّذِیْنَ
یُؤْمِنُوْنَ
بِمَاۤ
اُنْزِلَ
اِلَیْكَ
وَمَاۤ
اُنْزِلَ
مِنْ
قَبْلِكَ ۚ
وَبِالْاٰخِرَةِ
هُمْ
یُوْقِنُوْنَ
۟ؕ
اور جو ایمان رکھتے ہیں اس پر بھی جو (اے نبی) آپ کی طرف نازل کیا گیا ہے، اور اس پر بھی (ایمان رکھتے ہیں) جو آپ سے پہلے نازل کیا گیا، اور آخرت پر وہ یقین رکھتے ہیں۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
ekaterina myachina
فالو
13 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 83:2، 26:3، 4:2، 113:3-114، 164:3، 188:2، 154:2، 75:3، 130:3، 245:2، 129:2، 143:2، 2:2، 216:2، 196:2، 247:2، 181:3، 3:3-4، 169:3-170، 97:3، 190:2، 110:3
From Certainty to Clarity
How Surah آل عمران (Āl ʿImrān — The Family of Imran) completes what Surah البقرة (Al-Baqarah — The Cow) begins
There is a particular kind of silence that comes after certainty.
Not the silence of doubt — but the silence that asks:
Now that you know… what will you do with it?
Surah البقرة (al-Baqarah) leaves you with something vast.
A structure of belief. A framework for living. A map that is both complete and demand...
مزید دیکھیں
22
2
Jasmina Ahmed
فالو
16 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 4:2
The Qur’an draws a subtle but profound distinction in this verse:
When speaking about the unseen and revelation, Allah uses يُؤْمِنُون (they believe) but when speaking about the Akhirah, the Qur’an shifts to a stronger word: يُوقِنُونَ (they are certain).
This distinction is not accidental. It reveals something about the inner world of the people of taqwa.
A believer may believe in the unseen. They may believe that revelation is true. They ma...
مزید دیکھیں
13
0
Umar Sanda
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 4:2
Ya Allah - make me among those who believe in what has been revealed to our prophet Muhammad (SAW) and what was revealed before him and make me among those who have sure faith in the hereafter. Ameeen.
8
1
Razia Zahra
فالو
3 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:2-5
In the Name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful,
After Suratul Fatiha where we are encouraged to ask Allah for Guidance, one then comes to the second chapter ‘Suratul Baqara’. The preliminary verses describes who is a believer.
I always stop at these verses again and again because I think do I have all these qualities? and if I don’t then I must work for them! This is always the reflection I attain from reading them. However an...
مزید دیکھیں
23
6
ekaterina myachina
فالو
10 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 1:2-4
Not everyone reads the same Book
Reading Al-Baqarah through the Hadith that explain it
الم ﴿١﴾ ذَٰلِكَ الْكِتَابُ لَا رَيْبَ فِيهِ هُدًى لِّلْمُتَّقِينَ ﴿٢
“Alif, Lam, Meem.
This is the Book about which there is no doubt—a guidance for those conscious of Allah.” (2:1–2)
By the time these verses were revealed in Medina,
the Qur’an had already become part of daily life.
It was being recited daily— in prayer, in gatherings, in teaching.
Peopl...
مزید دیکھیں
17
8
Gail A Lynn
فالو
16 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 3:2-5
Reflection: what happens when we read the Quran being sure that it has no doubt in it?
We receive the necessary wisdom and guidance to 1. believe in the Unseen , 2. establish Worship, 3. spend that which is bestowed upon us through Zakat and Sadaqah, 4. believe in that which was revealed to His Holy Prophets and 5. are certain of the Herafter.
3
0
Hammad Fahim
فالو
29 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 6:1، 1:2-5
“He is successful if he remains truthful ”
The Quran right from the outset, teaches us to plead to Allah for guidance. Not just guidance. But to be upon the straight path. In the very next surah, (Al Baqarah) we are told that guidance is in ‘this Book’, and to unlock it we must be God-conscious.
The characteristics of ‘muttaqeen’ are those who believe in the unseen, such as the angels, heaven and hell and those who establish prayer and give ...
مزید دیکھیں
24
6
R. Ebied
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
سورہ 3 اور آیت 144:3-145، 17:3، 142:3، 148:3، 1:2-5، 172:3-175، 92:3، 198:3-200، 42:3-43، 79:3، 133:3-138، 102:3-103، 31:3، 159:3
Qualities of Believers: The Keys to Eternal Success
Surat Al-Imran ends with reminding us of qualities needed to be successful, as a type of continuation from the first page of Surat Al-Baqara. In fact, the entire Surah is filled with reminders about the qualities needed to be successful and in alignment with Surat Al-Baqara, taqwa, to be mindful of God or to adopt a God-centered lifestyle, is mentioned often throughout Surat Al-Imran.
Additio...
مزید دیکھیں
11
1
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