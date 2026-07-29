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البقرة
32
2:32
قالوا سبحانك لا علم لنا الا ما علمتنا انك انت العليم الحكيم ٣٢
قَالُوا۟ سُبْحَـٰنَكَ لَا عِلْمَ لَنَآ إِلَّا مَا عَلَّمْتَنَآ ۖ إِنَّكَ أَنتَ ٱلْعَلِيمُ ٱلْحَكِيمُ ٣٢
قَالُوْا
سُبْحٰنَكَ
لَا
عِلْمَ
لَنَاۤ
اِلَّا
مَا
عَلَّمْتَنَا ؕ
اِنَّكَ
اَنْتَ
الْعَلِیْمُ
الْحَكِیْمُ
۟
انہوں نے کہا (پروردگار !) نقص سے پاک تو آپ ہی کی ذات ہے ہمیں کوئی علم حاصل نہیں سوائے اس کے جو آپ نے ہمیں سکھادیا ہے۔ یقیناً آپ ہی ہیں جو سب کچھ جاننے والے کامل حکمت والے ہیں۔
تفاسیر
لیئرز
اسباق
تدبرات
جوابات
قرأت
حدیث
Aa
تدبر کریں۔
تدبر ہر صارف کی ذاتی رائے پر مبنی ہے (جس کے معیار کا جائزہ لیا جاتا ہے) اس کومستند تفسیر یا شرعی اصول/فتویٰ نہ سمجھا جائے۔
noor jahan
فالو
4 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 32:2
فرشتوں سے سوال ہوا۔
اور انہوں نے کیا کیا؟
بحث نہیں کی۔ excuse نہیں دیا۔ موضوع نہیں بدلا۔
بس ایک کام کیا
پہلے اللہ کو پاک کہا۔ سُبْحٰنَكَ۔ یہ بات بہت گہری ہے۔
جب جواب نہ ہو، تو سب سے پہلے یہ مانو کہ کمی مجھ میں ہے، اللہ میں نہیں۔
سُبْحٰنَكَ: تو پاک ہے۔ تیری ذات میں کوئی نقص نہیں۔ نقص میری سمجھ میں ہے۔
پھر کہا
لَا عِلْمَ لَنَاۤ اِلَّا مَا عَلَّمْتَنَا
ہمیں بس وہی پتہ ہے جو تو نے سکھایا۔
اپنی حد مان لی۔ اتنی صفائی سے، اتنی سادگی سے۔
نہ شرمندگی، ن...
مزید دیکھیں
3
0
Dr. Noor afshan
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 32:2
مئ 2022 میں اپنے گھر والوں کے ساتھ رافٹنگ Rafting کرنے کا موقع ملا۔ ترکی کے جنوبی علاقے میں واقع Dalaman stream پہاڑی علاقے میں ہے۔ بارشوں کے بعد پانی کا بہاؤ بھت تند و تیز ہو جاتا ہے۔ یہ ایک انوکھا اور ناقابل فراموش تجربہ تھا، ہماری boat بھنور میں پھنس گئی ۔ چھ میں سے چار افراد پانی میں گر گئے صرف ملاح اور میرا ایک بیٹا boat پر رہا۔مجھے تیرنا نہیں آتا ہے بھنور نے مجھے بری طرح گھوما دیا ایسا لگا کہ میں واشنگ مشین میں ہوں۔ تیز بہاؤ کی وجہ سے می...
مزید دیکھیں
3
4
Salihu Abba
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 32:2، 5:28
The story of Prophet Musa (as) and his teacher in Surah Al-Kahf teaches us a profound lesson: divine wisdom often lies beyond our grasp. Musa, though a prophet, couldn’t bear actions that seemed unjust—until the truth was revealed later.
Similarly, in our lives, we witness hardship, injustice, and confusion. We wish someone could explain Allah’s wisdom in every moment—but we’re not always given that clarity. The test is to trust, not necessarily...
مزید دیکھیں
16
3
Khalisa M.
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 216:2، 255:2، 114:20، 32:2
I have a coffee mug from a few years ago that says, 'I may be wrong, but I doubt it.'
Ooooh, how things have changed since then. If I could rewrite it now, it would say, 'I may be wrong, please correct me.'
Alhamdulillah for the ability not only to learn but to be open to mistakes and growth.
The moment you assume you know everything, you shut the door to learning.
You stop being a student.
But when it comes to Islam, we are all lifelong lea...
مزید دیکھیں
19
4
Fay Kay
فالو
گزشتہ سال
·
حوالہ
آیت 32:2
ASA WRWB and Ramadan Mubarak! May Allah make this month when we encounter a re-birth in our Iman which lets us fuel forward towards Sirat ul Mustaqeem and ultimately Allah’s Pleasure.
This Dua’a of the angels exemplifies how much they revere and obey Allah. And as humans, we need to learn and strive, too. We need to acknowledge and respect the Knowledge and Wisdom of Allah and truly submit to the idea of His Totality of Knowledge, which we canno...
مزید دیکھیں
6
2
Lennin Antunish
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 32:2
I have no knowledge expect for what Allah has granted me to know for He is the most wise & all knowing!
For in my quiet awareness will I be able to hear what Allah deems me to know. The Ego separates me from Allah
7
1
Maryam Akodu
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 32:2
In the name of Allāh, the Most Merciful, the Especially Merciful.
Allāh is the owner of all knowledge of the seen and unseen, everything apparent and hidden. every idea man has ever come up with is because Allāh has given him that knowledge. it is now up to a person what they decide to use the knowledge for.
however, the greatest knowledge Allāh can give man is the knowledge and understanding of His deen, which he doesn't give to everyone but t...
مزید دیکھیں
7
3
jospeh gifford
فالو
2 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 32:2
you can learn all from Allah, when he gives you wisdom you become truly wise
6
0
Sajid Bhutta
فالو
7 سال پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 32:2
میں پوسٹ کیا گیا
Muslim Student Organization & Women in Islam CCNY
*Not my own reflection, but a reflection on someone's reflection*
A brother who is a professor asked me how my studying for finals was going , I said Alhamdulillah. And I returned the question, 'you must be busy grading papers etc. '
His response was that he actually looks foward to it because he learns so much by just reading student's papers. He said 'he thinks sometimes teachers learn more from students than students learn from teachers'.
H...
مزید دیکھیں
8
0
ekaterina myachina
فالو
14 ہفتے پہلے
·
حوالہ
آیت 31:2-33
What You Were Given
Reading Al-Baqara (2:31-33) through the Hadith
After the human being is introduced — with all the tension that comes with it — the Qur’an does not move immediately to action.
It turns instead to something less visible, but just as defining:
what was placed within.
وَعَلَّمَ آدَمَ الْأَسْمَاءَ كُلَّهَا ثُمَّ عَرَضَهُمْ عَلَى الْمَلَائِكَةِ فَقَالَ أَنبِئُونِي بِأَسْمَاءِ هَٰؤُلَاءِ إِن كُنتُمْ صَادِقِينَ
“And He taught Adam...
مزید دیکھیں
8
0
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